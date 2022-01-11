NBA 2K22 Season 4: Everything we know so far

NBA 2K22 has teased the start of Season 4 in recent patch notes. Here’s everything we know so far.

Season 3 of NBA 2K22 is about to come to a close, with the game’s fourth season on the way soon.

While Season 2 took us through different empires throughout the sport’s history, with an emphasis on Michael Jordan, the third season focused more on the icy chill of Winter.

But, with Spring on the way and some breakout stars recently performing in the NBA, what could be next for the 2K Games basketball game?

NBA 2K22 Season 4 start date

According to January 11 patch notes, Season 4 will be starting on January 14, 2022.

Advertisement

We do not yet know what time of day the update will come at, or how large of an update it will be, but we can get excited about this Friday’s new content which will likely bring all-new cards to MyTeam and a new look to MyCareer.

2K22 Season 4 rumors

Thus far, little is known about Season 4 as 2K has done little to talk about the event at all.

However, one tidbit of information we do have also comes in the patch notes blog, where devs ask fans if they, “are ready for glory” in Season 4. This vague theme of glory could extend to a lot of different facets within the game.

Advertisement

Perhaps it’s in line with the NBA season which is approaching the All-Star break and the glory that comes along with being chosen as an All-Star? Whatever the case, the theme of glory is about all we currently know about Season 4 of 2K22.

While we await more from 2K, make sure to check out the brand-new patch notes that just dropped and stay tuned to Dexerto for more NBA 2K news and updates.