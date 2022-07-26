NBA 2K22 ‘Player of the Game’ has started trolling bad players

Josh Tyler . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

An NBA 2K22 player showed off a ‘Player of the Game’ award that highlighted an underperforming teammate.

NBA 2K22 players are accustomed to issues such as glitchy or unrealistic animations, which can take away from the realism of the game.

With a new installment coming out soon, 2K players are hoping that many of these gameplay issues will be resolved in the next game.

But, players are still stuck with the current version of the NBA 2K franchise and there are still quite a few issues they must deal with.

The latest oddity isn’t so much a bug, but a weird choice made by the game.

NBA 2K23 ‘Player of the Game’ did almost nothing

Reddit user Russel_Westbrookin shared a clip from the end of one of their games, a tight contest between the Mavericks and Nuggets. As part of the NBA 2K broadcast, the game displayed the ‘Player of the Game’ award.

Usually, this award goes to a player who has scored a ton of points or made an impact on the defense.

In this, however, the player of the game NBA 2K23 chose was none other than Jamal Murray.

Although Murray wouldn’t seem to be a bad choice for ‘Player of the Game’, there was one problem: Murray hadn’t scored a single point in the game.

Even though this isn’t a game-breaking bug or frustrating animation, 2K players in the comments pointed out this as another instance of the game being unrealistic.

And this isn’t an isolated incident either, as BoltBlue19 commented “I thought I was the only one at first. Sometimes the player of the game award goes to someone who barely contributed.”

Hopefully, issues like this will be worked out when NBA 2K23 drops.