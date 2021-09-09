NBA 2K22 MyCareer: Which College should you choose?

Perfecting your player within NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode is going to be essential for dominating on the court. But, one of the earlier choices within the game is going to drastically affect some of the badges you obtain.

2K Games are perhaps best known for their ventures into the NBA world with their franchise, NBA 2K, and the game has seen its ups and downs over the years.

While the game offers a ton of game modes for players to check out, a large portion of you is always going to flock to MyCareer. The single-player journey within the game has taken a story-driven focus as of late, but your created player is still going to be vital for other modes such as The City.

Advertisement

However, a new feature within NBA 2K22 gives people a lot more College choices, and they’re going to directly affect your player’s badges and attributes.

We’re going to run over all the choices within the game and which one you should choose during your playthrough!

Which College should you choose in NBA 2K22

This is one of the new features within NBA 2K22, as 2K Games have added an ample amount of Colleges for players to play at during the prologue of the career mode.

Read More: Best badges to use in NBA 2K22 MyCareer

At first glance, one would assume we would just pick the College we like the most and play a few games for them before we get drafted into the NBA. But, 2K has actually put some consequences to this choice, as each College is going to have an effect on some of your player’s attributes within the game.

Advertisement

So, depending on the route you want your player to take, your choice in College is going to help this dramatically. We’re going to run over every College in the game, along with the boosts they’ll give you if you opt to play for them during your MyCareer journey.

Florida Gators +1 to Shooting, Playmaking, Defense, and Finishing

UCLA Bruins +2 to Finishing and Shooting

Villanova Wildcats +4 to Shooting

Oklahoma Sooners +2 to Shooting, and +1 to Playmaking and Defense

Michigan State Spartans +4 to Playmaking

Gonzaga Bulldogs +3 to Finishing and +1 to Playmaking

Syracuse Orange +3 to Playmaking and +1 to Shooting

Connecticut Huskies +2 to Finishing and +2 to Defense

Texas Tech Red Raiders +4 to Defense

West Virginia Mountaineers +3 to Defense and +1 to Finishing



The choice is really up to you, a more balanced build is going to opt for the Florida Gators, while if you’re looking to create the next Steph Curry, you’re going to want to opt for the Villanova Wildcats.

Read More: NBA 2K22 players flame devs after gameplay reveal

Keep in mind, that these attribute points help you unlock badges for your player, so be aware of this when making this choice!