NBA 2K22 controls guide for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC & more

2K Games is back once again with a new iteration of basketball with the release of NBA 2K22, and within the game are a lot of fine-tuned controls that players on both consoles will want to understand.

NBA 2K22 is gearing up to be 2K’s first major leap since switching to next-gen consoles last year with the release of NBA 2K21, as this year they’re implementing tons of new features such as additional badges, arena shout casters, and more.

By now, most of you are well aware that the ideal way to play 2K is on a controller, and this can be done whether you’re playing on a PC or a console.

But, before humping in, it’s best to get up to speed with all the controls for offense and defense within NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 offense controls – PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Mastering the controls within NBA 2K is one of the ways you can outlast opponents while playing Ultimate Team or Park. But, besides the standard shooting and passing, there’s other controls that’ll be highly beneficial for you to get the hang of.

Below is a breakdown of the on/off ball offensive controls for all platforms, and the keys you’ll need to execute these moves within NBA 2K22.

Movement PlayStation Xbox PC Pass X A Spacebar Bounce Pass B Circle Numberpad 1 Lob Pass Y Triangle Numberpad 3 Call Play L1 LB Tab Post Up L2 Left Trigger Left Shift Call Timeout Middle Touch Pad Back Num Enter Sprint R2 Right Trigger Enter Shoot Square/Right Stick X/Right Stick Numberpad 5 Call For Pass X A Spacebar Call For Alley-oop Triangle Y N/A Fast Screen Circle B Numberpad 1

NBA 2K22 defence controls – PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

On the flipside of the ball, defense is key within basketball, and you’re going to want to clamp down your opponents no matter how aggressive they’re being when the ball is in their hands.

Below are some of the controls for all platforms for NBA 2K22.

Movement PlayStation Xbox PC Put Hands Up Right Stick Right Stick Numberpad 8 Swap Players X A Spacebar Charge Position Circle B Numberpad 1 Block and Rebound Triangle Y Nunberpad 3 Steal Square X Numberpad 5 Call Double Team L1 LB Tab Intentional Foul Middle Touch Pad Back Page Up Sprint R2 Right Trigger Enter Swap Icons R1 RB Numberpad +

While these are generally the basic controls of NBA 2K22, some of the more advanced ones are going to focus on the analog sticks, and you’ll be able to pull off some crazy combinations to juke out your opposition!