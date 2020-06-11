NBA 2K21 slam dunks its way onto the PS5 in Fall 2020

Sony has revealed the next installment of its hit basketball series, NBA 2k21, will be launching in Fall 2020.

The pre-alpha footage was incredibly brief but basketball fans got to see how the new character models and lighting would look in NBA 2K21.

Last year's installment was plagued by various bugs and gameplay issues, but this new title looks like the upgrade fans have been asking for.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NSQahGpqv0

The trailer showcases New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson warming up and shooting some hoops. His player model looks incredibly realistic and individual beads of sweat can even be seen dripping from his brow as he dribbles his way around the court.

Rays of sunlight also seem to be casting soft shadows across the stadium, suggesting that dynamic lighting may also be present in this new title.

While we may not have much to go on yet, it's certainly clear that 2K21 has never looked this good. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait all that long for the game's release as 2K21 will be releasing Fall 2020.

We definitely can't wait to start making those all-important slam dunks, and we'll be updating you when we hear more news, so make sure you stay tuned for all the latest info.