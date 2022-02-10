NBA 2K players clown Brooklyn Nets for “horrible” 2K-style offense

NBA 2K players have been all over the Brooklyn Nets for their questionable 2K-style gameplay against the Boston Celtics.

One of the most signature styles of play in NBA 2K22, especially in the Park, is to work around a screen at the top of the key.

This repetitive side-to-side dribbling is a great way to confuse a defender in the game and can lead to an open three. However, it may not be the best when it comes to the actual pros.

The 2K community let the Brooklyn Nets know as much after they did just that against the Boston Celtics.

NBA 2K players clown Brooklyn Nets

Sometimes, plays in 2K can be reminiscent of professional basketball, with great ball movement, savvy rotations, and even some slick dribble moves all playing their part.

Other times, strategies are best left to the game, and should probably not make their way to the NBA.

This was very much the case in the Brooklyn Nets recent matchup against the Boston Celtics, where the Nets tried to go for a dribble and screen sequence that Park players will be very familiar with.

A clip of the play was shared in a Reddit post to the 2K subreddit that got over 2,200 upvotes and several endorsements. The OP wrote, “Nets running that 2K park offense” to describe the ensuing possession that did not go Brooklyn’s way.

The clip features veteran Jevon Carter working off a screen from a Nets big man. He insists on taking a three from the spot of the scene after working for a few seconds running left to right. The shot bricks off the iron tragically.

This led to some absolute clowning in the Reddit thread, with one commenter writing, “I thought this was the game and was like, holy s***, next-gen looks amazing.”

Another joked what the game’s AI would likely say in response to such a play: “Held on to the ball too long. Bad shot attempt.”

While the Nets are dealing with a lot of roster changes and had their second team in for this play, it’s still funny to see just how much this resembles a play that 2K fans will have seen countless times. With the result, most will agree it’s probably best to leave this one for 2K.