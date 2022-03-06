NBA 2K champ TyDeBo has Xbox account hacked and gets locked out of $500k tournament

NBA 2K champion and YouTuber TyDeBo’s Xbox account was hacked, locking him out of competing in two 2K22 tournaments each with a prize pool of $250k.

TyDeBo is an NBA 2K content creator and reigning 2K21 MyTeam tournament champion.

Ty has been gearing up for this year’s 2K22 MyTeam events, of which there are two tournaments, one for Current-Gen and one for Next-Gen consoles each rocking a massive prize of $250,000.

Sadly, just a day before the event, his Xbox account was hacked leaving him scrambling to recover his MyTeam lineup.

NBA 2K champ’s account hacked during $250k tournament

TyDeBo shared on March 5 that his Xbox account was compromised, and was forced to forfeit the first of the two $250k tournaments.

The YouTuber was devastated that he couldn’t finish out the tourney, “This hurts…Having that opportunity that I’ve worked so hard for ripped away is something that words can’t explain. I love y’all.”

While he couldn’t complete the first event, he has held out hope to compete in the Next-Gen event on March 6, and an outcry of fans have asked 2K to make sure he can compete even if he can’t recover his hacked Xbox account.

One fan said, “Hopefully 2K comes up with a way to allow TyDeBo to play today. Anything other than that is wrong. There is no way we let a situation that is out of his control prevent him from being able to compete for life-changing money.”

2K has yet to respond to fans’ outcry to let Ty play in the tournament. We will update this article with more information when it becomes available.