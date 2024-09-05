Kai Cenat freaks out getting his own skin in NBA 2K25 but urges devs to do more

Twitch megastar Kai Cenat was over the moon to see his own custom skin upon booting up NBA 2K25, but he quickly went on the offensive, urging developers to do more for the 2K community.

While the 2K series has long had its own character creator toolset for fans to use, including an at-home facial scanning process that often leads to nightmarish results, nothing can quite match the real deal.

There’s a level of authenticity to the immaculately realized NBA player models in each annual installment. So when devs turn their attention to new official options, it’s a big deal.

A handful of influencers have made it on the shortlist in previous years, including the now-disgraced Dr Disrespect who’s since been removed from the series.

To celebrate the launch of NBA 2K25, Kai Cenat was next to join that prestigious list. Booting up the game during a September 4 Twitch stream, he was in complete shock upon seeing his highly detailed model rendered in game.

“Oh my god. I’m in the game! That’s me!” Kai yelled at the top of his lungs. Playing as part of Team AMP, almost the whole squad was there to react in unison, all losing their minds over the fact Kai was now in the game, officially.

Calling his mum, Kai was elated, celebrating the milestone with family and tens of thousands watching along live. But while the moment was certainly one to cherish, it wasn’t all positivity from the social media celeb.

Representing the gaming community, as he often does, Kai urged the 2K developers to do more. Particularly, he called out the “face” of the series, Ronnie Singh, imploring him to include more dedicated 2K content creators in the next wave of models.

“Can you please put the n****** who actually deserve to be scanned in the game, in the game!” Kai demanded.

He then echoed this point on X (formerly Twitter). While Ronnie simply tweeted out “You’re welcome,” Kai replied saying “Now put all the real 2K goats/creators in the game please.”

Soon trying to edit his response, Kai wanted to say a proper thank you for Ronnie’s efforts bringing his own custom skin to life, but wasn’t able to by the time he circled back.

Admittedly, getting his own skin is a “good step” in the right direction, Kai assured, but he’s still eager to see the developers do more to incorporate some of the scene’s biggest personalities.