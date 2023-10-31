How to Trick or Treat in NBA 2K24 and all locations

Here’s a breakdown of how to Trick or Treat in NBA 2K24’s The City, including where to look, locations, and the type of rewards to expect.

Aside from the Giannis Antetokounmpo added in MyTeam, 2K beefed up its Halloween content for NBA 2K24 with The Long Night.

The Long Night includes the opportunity to wear Halloween-themed gear and the yearly Trick or Treat event in The City.

Here’s how NBA 2K24 MyCareer players can Trick or Treat and get some hidden rewards.

How to Trick or Treat in NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 players can go to The City and look for locations lit up in an orange glow. Approach one and then click either B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation) to collect the reward.

Most of the rewards that will be awarded are Halloween-themed clothing items, Gatorade Thirst Quenchers & Muscle Milk, and various bundles of 50 and 100 VC.

However, there is a 1,000 VC reward that can be found. So, make sure to go through all the different locations.

All Trick or Treat locations

Here’s a look at the Trick or Treat locations in the current-gen City, indicated by the red dots on the map.

A couple of friendly notes. Be sure to look all around the areas where the dots are located, as some overlap. Second, make sure to go to the beach. There are a number of Trick or Treat locations to find.

Be sure to check out more of our NBA 2K24 coverage.

