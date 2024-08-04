How to play NBA 2K25 early

For the first time during the PS5/Xbox Series X-era, NBA 2K’s yearly installment, will have an early access period. Here’s how NBA 2K25 owners can get on the court two days early, beginning on September 4.

Traditionally, NBA 2K has not allowed for basketball fans to get early access to the yearly franchise, unless one decides to take a quick trip to New Zealand. Even though many sports game franchises do offer a special edition with early access, that’s not been the case for NBA. That, however, will change in 2024.

2K and Visual Concepts confirmed in August 2024 that basketball fans can play NBA 2K25 two days early, beginning on September 4, 2024. However, it should be noted that not every player from every console will be eligible for this benefit.

Here’s what 2K players should know about NBA 2K25’s early access period.

2K

How to gain early access for NBA 2K25

2K is running an “Early Tip-Off” early access period for basketball fans who order NBA 2K25 before September 5, 2024. Obviously, this includes pre-orders, given the game becomes available worldwide on September 6.

Per the official NBA 2K website, those who’ve already pre-ordered the game digitally on the Xbox and PlayStation stores will gain early access. It doesn’t matter whether one is on an old or current-gen console. Additionally, those who pre-order the game on PC can also gain early access.

However, Nintendo Switch players are unable to gain early access through this program, per 2K.

2K also stated that those who pre-order NBA 2K25 physically may be eligible for early access and pickup their game early. Per the publisher, one is advised to message sellers to ensure this is done.

We should note that on the GameStop website, the release date is listed for September 4. However, Best Buy differs, with the release date being listed for September 6.

Be sure to check out what else is coming to NBA 2K25.