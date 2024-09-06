How to get VC fast in NBA 2K25: Endorsements, quests, more

Here’s a look at ways NBA 2K25 players can earn VC quickly and efficiently.

Virtual currency (VC) could be considered the lifeblood of NBA 2K25. VC is needed to buy upgrades for MyPlayers, plus purchase animations and can be used to acquire packs for MyTeam.

Since VC is needed for so many things, it’s a good idea to strategize where exactly to go to get it on the cheap.

Here’s a look at what options NBA 2K25 have, in order to get VC quickly.

The MyCareer grind

Realistically, one will really need to grind in MyCareer to get VC. Upon the completion of every game, one will earn VC. However, how much will depend on a few factors. One, the better the performance, the more VC. But, difficulty is also a factor.

2K

Rookie difficulty will yield 30% VC, while higher difficulties will increase the percentage earned. The highest difficulty, Hall of Fame, comes with a 160% increase. That’s for single-player action in MyCareer.

We should note, though, that players have reported nerfs in VC earned after games, compared to 2K24.

Endorsements & quests

Endorsements and side quests are back for NBA 2K25‘s MyCareer.

Let’s start with endorsements. Endorsements are not available right away, One will need to play a few games and work into the starting rotation. Then, you’ll have to talk to Patrick a few times, once in the arena and another in the MyCourt. Then, Patrick will roll out the available endorsements.

2K

It’s important to choose realistic goal-based shoe endorsements. New Balance, for example, will give a VC bonus should a player make the All-Rookie team in Year 1. That’s doable. Other ones, including winning an NBA title, might not work on a bad team.

Additionally, you’ll need to play well and earn fans to unlock additional endorsement opportunities, like with American Express, Hotels.com. etc.

Side quests, on the other hand, require players to go around The City and complete certain goals. These can range from wearing a new outfit to complete an endorsement deal to winning games in Streetball. When completed, you might get some VC, depending on the challenge.

2KTV

Anyone who plays MyCareer and MyTeam should watch the weekly episodes of 2KTV. Every episode includes 2K Interactive questions, which in turn, yield rewards should those be answered correctly.

Now, it should be noted that not all questions return VC. In fact, ones where any answer works typically includes either a lessened bonus of VC or 2KTV clothing items for MyCareer. But traditionally, 200 VC is awarded for any correct multiple-choice answer.

MyNBA

Much like with NBA 2K24 and past games, VC can be obtained in MyNBA, as well. Individuals who play the franchise mode will be able to obtain some virtual currency, but 2K players should be aware of a little trick.

2K

Those who choose to simulate a game with Simcast Live can obtain VC just by watching the computer play for a few minutes. The reward will only be a couple of hundred VC, depending on sim length, but doing this for an hour every so often can yield some nice money.

This can be slow at times. Thus, make sure to toggle the Simcast simulation speed to x6, the quickest possible time, in order to move as fast as possible. And, press a button during the timeout to simulate through it.

Season Pass

NBA 2K25 players can also acquire VC through the season passes, which cycle every six weeks. However, be mindful that the VC bonuses come at a cost out of the wallet.

2K placed VC bonuses in the Premium Pass, which can only be acquired by purchasing either the Pro Pass ($9.99 USD) or Hall of Fame Pass ($19.99 USD). The latter comes with more, including an additional 15,000 VC bonus on top of the Premium Pass reward. But, it’s also not free-to-play friendly.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K25 coverage.