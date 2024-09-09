How to get VC fast in NBA 2K25

Having your VC budget stocked up is key in NBA 2K25, but if you’re trying not to use microtransactions, how do you get it fast? Well, here are some tips.

Anyone who has ever played a game of NBA 2K knows that VC is what makes the world go round. You need it to upgrade your MyPlayer in MyCareer, buying packs and players in MyTeam requires VC, as does buying cosmetics and other items.

Article continues after ad

At this point, if you’re not stocking up on VC, you’re going to get left behind. Even in the early days of the 2K25 cycle, we’ve already seen players in the Park with 90+ overalls. That’s not done without VC.

Just how do you get your hands on bundles of it, and quickly? Well, here are a few tips for NBA 2K25.

Buying VC

At the end of the day, if you really want to get ahead, your best bet is to buy VC. Sure, is it ideal to spend hundreds on microtransactions after you’ve already shelled out for the game? No.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, other players are doing it and getting a massive headstart on things. As noted, we’ve already seen those 90+ overalls dominating in the Park and the game is barely into its cycle.

Buying VC can set you back anywhere from $1.99/£2 to $149.99/£150, so it is a case of how much you’d want to spend. Yet, if you’re set on not spending any more money on the game, you’re not completely out of luck.

Article continues after ad

NBA 2K VC is what makes everything happen in NBA 2K.

Playing MyCareer & Park games

The best way to make VC without putting your hand in your pocket is MyCareer and the Park. Grind out games, play through your journey, and you’re going to make VC through your contracts and in-game challenges.

Players have already complained about free VC payments being ‘nerfed’ compared to last year, with season quests now paying out 2.5k VC instead of 10K, but you can earn around 1K VC for each game you play.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s not shabby at all.

2K Sports Winning games in MyCareer and Heart of a Dynasty rewards you with VC.

Locker Codes

Locker Codes, where permitted, can offer big amount of VC. The only issue is they’re usually limited and they’re not exactly a reliable source of income. You’ve got to be eagle-eyed either in-game or on social media.

Answering 2KTV quizzes correctly

The 2KTV quizzes are a similar sort of source to Locker Codes. They aren’t as unreliable – you know there is going to be a regular episode of 2KTV to bounce off – but they’re similarly slow going.

Article continues after ad

They obviously don’t take a lot of work, and if you’re an NBA savant, you’ll know the answers you need. If not, check our answers out.

Daily NBA pick ’ems

Speaking of being an NBA savant, the daily pick ‘ems, when the NBA season starts, is also a great passive way to make VC.

Every day, you use the pick ‘em machines to make choices on real-life games. Get them right and you’ll be paid out a nice bit of VC. You can also risk them all and go double or nothing at times, which certainly speeds things up.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Plus, get your daily lucky wheel spins in for another chance at free VC.

2K Sports Get the NBA results right and you’ll make VC.

As noted, getting VC is key, especially as players have found that it costs between 370K-400K VC to get up to a 99 overall from the 60 overall starting point.

That is a lot of grinding for players who don’t want to spend more money on the game. So, take advantage of the free chances you have at your disposal.