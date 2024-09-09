How to alley-oop in NBA 2K25

Alley-oop passes are some of the best possible highlight plays in NBA 2K25, but the skill isn’t easy to pull off without practice and precise timing.

Most new offense features in NBA 2K25 revolve around overhauling shooting and dribbling. Yet, despite no notable changes, a few AI improvements go a long way. First, a new court-spacing engine system gives players more room to operate, allowing them to make more decisions with the ball.

Meanwhile, 2K revamped cut-to-the-basket logic, resulting in better diving opportunities and drive and kick chances. This also applies to alley-oop passes, as teammates will make better cuts to the basket to receive a pass in the air and slam it home.

Every way to complete an alley-oop pass in NBA 2K25

2K

There are several different ways to complete an alley-oop pass in NBA2K25. Here is everything you need to know about pulling off each type.

Alley-Oop to a Teammate

One player throws it up, and the other player throws it down.

Xbox: Double-tap Y, use the left stick to select the receiver

Double-tap Y, use the left stick to select the receiver PlayStation: Double-tap Triangle, use the left stick to select the receiver

Double-tap Triangle, use the left stick to select the receiver Nintendo Switch: Double-tap X, use the left Joy-Con to select the receiver

Self Alley-Oop

Sometimes, you might want to throw the ball up and finish the alley-oop yourself.

Xbox: Double-tap Y and move towards the hoop

Double-tap Y and move towards the hoop PlayStation: Double-tap Triangle and move towards the hoop

Double-tap Triangle and move towards the hoop Nintendo Switch: Double-tap X and move towards the hoop

Bounce Pass Alley-Oop

This is a more stylish way to execute an alley-oop where the ball is bounced off the floor.

Xbox: Press A + B and move towards the receiver

Press A + B and move towards the receiver PlayStation: Press X + O and move towards the receiver

Press X + O and move towards the receiver Nintendo Switch: B + A and move towards the receiver

How to finish an alley-oop pass

Dexerto

Once the ball is in the air, the player attempting to score will see a dunk meter on the screen. The goal is to press the shoot button (Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, Y on Switch) when the meter is in the green area of the circle.

If you don’t press the button in time or do so in the orange area of the circle, it will result in a miss.

