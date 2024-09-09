Best teams to rebuild in NBA 2K25

NBA 2K25 features several fun and exciting rosters to manage in MyGM and MyNBA, but players should know about every roster before jumping in for the first time.

MyGM received a significant overhaul for 2K25. First, the mode added different backstories to determine a player’s initial attributes based on their management style. In addition, there is a new Perks system that offers unique abilities to boost specific areas of your GM skills.

Meanwhile, MyNBA provides a different experience, as players can take over a team from any era in basketball without the RPG attribute system present in MyGM. The simplified mode makes it easy for players to drop in and play with fewer management responsibilities.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of which game mode you choose, here is a top 10 list of the most fun franchises to take over.

Top 10 rebuild teams In NBA 2K25

San Antonio Spurs

Dexerto

Generational talent is often used to describe players entering the league. Despite being overused, Victor Wembanyama lived up to the hype in rookie season and put the league on notice. Despite playing well, the Spurs finished with a 22-60 record last season.

Article continues after ad

San Antonio bolstered its roster by picking up future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, picked UConn standout Stephon Castle with the fourth overall pick in the draft, and drafted a few other exciting prospects.

Article continues after ad

In a loaded Western Conference, the Spurs will likely struggle again this year. However, it will be a fun challenge to build a roster around the blossoming superstar Wembanyama, and we don’t expect that it will be too difficult, given his otherworldly potential.

Not to mention that the Spurs still have arguably the best coach in basketball on their bench, five-time NBA Champion Gregg Popovich, who is ready for another dynasty.

Houston Rockets

Dexerto

Led by ambitious head coach Ime Udoka, who led the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in his first season, the Houston Rockets have a deep roster and are poised for a rapid ascendance.

Article continues after ad

In addition, Veteran point guard Fred Van Fleet only has one year left on his monster contract, which will free up the books well. It will be much harder getting off Dillion Brooks’ contract, but Houston should have no problem locking up its young core of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun if you decide to bring them back.

Article continues after ad

Houston made a significant splash in the NBA Draft by selecting exciting guard Reed Sheppard with the third pick. The roster still has several question marks as some of the recent draft picks haven’t fully panned out, but this should be a fun project for players to tackle.

Article continues after ad

Charlotte Hornets

Dexerto

Charlotte has the longest playoff drought in the NBA, extending to eight years after last season. After a tumultuous tenure, NBA legend Michael Jordan sold his majority ownership stake of the Hornets in 2023, and the organization cleaned house.

Under new leadership and a talented young coach, Charles Lee, the Hornets have paved a clear path to finally righting the ship. A long list of injuries ruined any chance of accomplishing anything last season, but this underrated roster shows a lot of promise.

Article continues after ad

When healthy LaMelo Ball has the confidence and ability to take over a game, and Brandon Miller proved in his rookie season that he can score from anywhere on the court with ease. Alongside a strong supporting cast of Mark Williams and Miles Bridges, The Hornets have what it takes to end the drought and will be a fun challenge for any player who wants to end the historic streak.

Article continues after ad

Los Angeles Lakers

Having the Lakers on this list is an odd choice on paper. However, LeBron James is about to turn 40, and Anthony Davis is an aging big man with a history of injury problems. As other teams in the Western Conference have improved and put themselves in a position for long-term success, Los Angeles is in no man’s land.

Article continues after ad

The Lakers don’t have a first-round draft pick until 2026, meaning players will have a difficult challenge planning for the future when James retires. But at the same time, Los Angeles fans expect to win now while the team still has both stars, so players will have to take a weak roster and make a few moves to become a title contender.

Utah Jazz

Dexerto

Utah Jazz locked up Lauri Markkanen to a five-year $238 million contract, making him the face of the franchise moving forward. If you exclude him and a few other young players who still have potential, players will have complete roster flexibility moving forward.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Most contracts expire at the end of this upcoming year or after next season, meaning the Jazz will have enough money to bring in any superstar the franchise wants in free agency. In addition, Utah has eight first-round draft picks in the next three seasons, opening up the possibility of making a massive trade.

This challenge doesn’t jump off the page as very exciting, but it could be fun shaping up this roster however you want.

Article continues after ad

Chicago Bulls

2K Sports

Since 2021, the Bulls have not been bad enough to get a top draft pick but also not strong enough to field a roster capable of making a deep playoff run. In the most recent draft, Chicago selected exciting prospect Matas Buzelis with the 11th pick.

Coby White had a breakout season last year, but it is probably time to start tearing down the rest of the roster. This includes moving Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic for assets and figuring out what you can do with Lozo Ball, who has had his career derailed by a severe injury.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Launching a rebuild is never easy, but that’s what makes this team so exciting to use.

Toronto Raptors

Dexerto

After winning an NBA Championship in 2019, Toronto lost superstar Kawhi Leonard in free agency and has yet to come close to reaching the same type of high since. The Raptors have a few exciting pieces, such as Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and R.J. Barrett, who all have three or more years left on their contracts.

In saying that, this roster still has several question marks and has yet to be able to put it all together. Taking Toronto back to an NBA Finals will be a fun experience.

Article continues after ad

Detroit Pistons

Dexerto

Detroit has only had one season of over 20 wins in the last five years. Most recently, the Pistons had a franchise-worst 14-68 season and fired head coach Monty Williams one year into his six-year $78.5 contract.

Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson are all exciting prospects, but this franchise has a long way to go before achieving regular success.

Article continues after ad

Portland Trailblazers

Dexerto

Taking on a Portland rebuild is not for the faint of heart. It will be hard to find any team to take on the Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant contracts, and the roster doesn’t have enough talent to compete.

Article continues after ad

Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe are the lone bright spots in what appears to be a bleak future in Portland. Fortunately, the Trail Blazers will be in the mix for the Cooper Flagg lottery in the next NBA Draft after tanking this season, which could change the entire course of the franchise.

Washington Wizards

Dexerto

Similar to Portland, finding any bright spots with this Wizards roster is an arduous task. Jordan Poole was one of the least effective players in the league last year, and he still has three years left on his massive contract.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma was once a valuable asset but has since depreciated, and it will be hard moving off his contract as well. Washington has had rough luck in developing prospects, but hopes are high for 2024 second-overall pick Alex Sarr.