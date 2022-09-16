NBA 2K23 hosts a load of new Finishing badges that helps players score at the rim with both efficiency and flare. Here are the best badges from the category.

NBA 2K23 added a host of new changes to the basketball sim series, arguably none as important as the new badges the game implemented.

In this article, we will go over the best Finishing badges for players looking to score at the rim with all different types of builds.

2K Games Finishing badges are needed for any scorer looking to finish at the rim.

NBA 2K23: Best Finishing badges

Here are the best Finishing badges in NBA 2K23:

Slithery

Increases a player’s ability to slide through traffic, protect the ball from being stolen, and avoid contact during gathers and finishes at the rim.

Fighting through traffic as a ball handler is incredibly difficult, as the ball can easily get stolen by defending hawking after the ball. With the Slithery badge, players can avoid getting the ball stolen and have an increased chance of avoiding contact at the rim.

Giant Slayer

Boosts the shot percentage for a layup attempt when mismatched against a taller defender and reduces the possibility of getting blocked.

The best finishers in NBA 2K23 are the ones who can abuse a mismatch. The Giant Slayer badge is perfect for those looking to draw a mismatch and score against them at will.

Pro Touch

Gives an extra shot boost for having slight early, slightly late, or excellent shot timing on layups. Layup timing must be turned on.

Pro Touch is essential for players looking to score when attacking the rim, as it will make the layup shot release timers way more forgiving.

Fearless Finisher

Strengthens a player’s ability to absorb contact and still finish. Also reduces the amount of energy lost from contact layups.

Most of the time when you’re attacking the rim you’ll be drawing contact from defenders. With the Fearless Finisher badge, you’ll have a way easier time fighting through that contact in order to make a basket.

Acrobat

Hop step, euro-step, cradle, reverse, and change shot layup attempts receive a boost. Additionally, the ability to beat defenders with gathers is improved.

Acrobat grants a player a momentary boost when attempting a difficult gather move while dribbling, helpful for any athletic ball carrier.

2K Games Devin Booker is on the cover of NBA 2K23.

Limitless Takeoff

When attacking the basket, a player with this badge will start their dunk attempt from farther out than others.

This badge turns players into the dunk contest version of Michael Jordan, and grants the ability to dunk from further away than normal.

Fast Twitch

Speeds up the ability to get standing layups or dunks off before the defense has time to contest.

One of the most fun badges in the game, Fast Twitch allows players to shoot quicker when attempting a layup or dunk. The sooner the ball leaves your hands, the soon a defender can’t block it and it’ll go right in.

Post-Spin Technician

Attempting to do post spins or drives results in more effective moves, and less of a chance to be stripped.

This badge is for players with a build that favors having your back to the basket. Although it’s not for everyone, big men who want to score the old-school way will flourish with this badge.