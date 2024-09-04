Are the NBA 2K25 servers down? How to check

For those who may be struggling to access the NBA 2K25 servers, here’s a breakdown of whether the developers are having technical troubles.

Much of NBA 2K25 is tied to online. Individuals who want to play MyTeam – the title’s card-collecting game mode – or MyCareer – where basketball fans can grind their start for the NBA and The City – must have access to the game’s online servers.

Because of that, any technical issues with 2K’s servers can lead to significant problems.

Article continues after ad

So, are the 2K25 servers down right now? Here’s a breakdown of what the developers are reporting regarding their server status.

Are the NBA 2K25 servers down?

As of September 4, 2024 the NBA 2K24 servers are up and running.

Some players reported issues accessing the game on September 4, the day early access for the title went live. However, those have since cleared up, as accessibility of MyTeam and other online game modes is not impaired.

Article continues after ad

How to check NBA 2K25 server status

There are several ways to check whether the servers are up or having problems in NBA 2K25.

Article continues after ad

The best way to see if the NBA 2K25 servers are up is by going on NBA 2K’s official server status page. Here, 2K lists the server status for all consoles, plus whether individual game modes are having any issues. There’s also a field where players can submit an error code should one appear in-game.

2K

If one can’t access that site, places like the Reddit NBA 2K, the official NBA 2K X account (@NBA2K), and Down Detector are other resources that could be of help. 2K’s X account is ideal, especially in instances where emergency maintenance may be needed.

Article continues after ad

If none of these solutions work, check to see whether the console is having issues connecting to the Internet.

Check out the answers for all episodes of 2KTV in 2K25.