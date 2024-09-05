GamingNBA 2K

All songs in NBA 2K25 soundtrack

NBA 2K25 features a brand new soundtrack made up of a huge variety of songs for players to listen to as they score buckets and dish dimes on the court.

A good tracklist is essential for any big sports game. A strong selection of songs brings the menus to life, gives artists valuable exposure, and creates a sense of atmosphere that nothing else can compare to.

The NBA 2K franchise is no stranger to this, having previously featured some of the most iconic songs the genre has to offer. The likes of In The Zone, Damage, Forget, Electric Feel, and Cult of Personality remain fan favorites to this day.

NBA 2K25 offers its own soundtrack for you to sit back and enjoy. Regardless of whether you are grinding Season 1’s rewards or rebuilding a team in MyNBA using the game’s best players, you can look forward to doing so while listening to these great tunes.

NBA 2K25 full tracklist

NBA 2K25 features 51 songs, spanning across over 70 artists, including the likes of Eminem, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby. This extensive tracklist offers something for everyone, featuring a variety of genres, handpicked to suit a wide range of tastes.

You can view the game’s soundtrack by selecting 2K Beats on the main menu.

Here’s the full tracklist for NBA 2K25, which you can listen to using the official Spotify playlist:

Song NameArtist
All Star TeamBabyface Ray
BabbadanChase & Status, Bou, Flowdan, IRAH, Trigga, Takura
BallerNAV
BANDITDon Toliver
BICHOTAGKAROL G
BlingYoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Dump
BreatheYeat
BreatheJack Jones
BRONBenny The Butcher
day to dayDua Saleh
Dead or AliveLil Tecca
Everybody’s Ill (At The Moment), Pt. 2PREGOBLIN
Fashion WeekWarmduscher
Fighting My DemonsKen Carson
FOREVER, PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)Bktherula, Destroy Lonely
For My CityMaino
Go HardLil Baby
Going To The TopDDG
Grindin’Clipse
HimothyQuavo
HORA CEROMyke Towers
ISSA PARTYLatto, BabyDrill
I SupposeKnucks, Larry June, Kenny Beats
Lemme SeeKodak Black
Let’s GoKey Glock
Lil Boo ThangPaul Russell
Loop HoleTee Grizzley, 21 Savage
LowSZA
Mash up the DanceWatch the Rider, Nia Archives
MILLION DOLLAR BABYTommy Richman
mister misfit but aint missed a fit in monthsSmino
MmhmmBigXthaPlug
MVPA Boogie Wit da Hoodie, G-Eazy
Oh Shhh…Ice Spice, Travis Scott
ONE CALLRich Amiri
PANIC!!!Paris Texas
PLAY DA FOOLMoneybagg Yo
ShibuyaSki Mask The Slump God
Shut Sh*t DownTroy Boi
ShutterbuggBig Boi, Cutty
SossaupKAYTRAMINÉ, Aminé, KAYTRANADA, Amaarae
SprinterDave, Central Cee
Step into a World (Rapture’s Delight)KRS-One
The Straightest LineReal Farmer
SwivelMondo Slade, Daniel Son
TekaDJ Snake, Peso Pluma
TempoMarshmello, Young Miko
TobeyEminem, Big Sean, Babytron
TruchaJasmine Alvarado
TWO DAYSKiller Mike, Ty Dollar $ign
Yeern 101ScHoolboy Q

That’s the entire NBA 2K25 soundtrack as of launch. However, 2K Games confirmed that “new music will be added to the 2K25 soundtrack at the start of each season,” so be sure to comeback to find out when new songs are added.

Also, to make sure you’re getting the most out of this year’s game while listening to these tunes, check out the active locker codes to claim some free rewards.

