All songs in NBA 2K25 soundtrack

NBA 2K25 features a brand new soundtrack made up of a huge variety of songs for players to listen to as they score buckets and dish dimes on the court.

A good tracklist is essential for any big sports game. A strong selection of songs brings the menus to life, gives artists valuable exposure, and creates a sense of atmosphere that nothing else can compare to.

The NBA 2K franchise is no stranger to this, having previously featured some of the most iconic songs the genre has to offer. The likes of In The Zone, Damage, Forget, Electric Feel, and Cult of Personality remain fan favorites to this day.

NBA 2K25 offers its own soundtrack for you to sit back and enjoy. Regardless of whether you are grinding Season 1’s rewards or rebuilding a team in MyNBA using the game’s best players, you can look forward to doing so while listening to these great tunes.

NBA 2K25 full tracklist

NBA 2K25 features 51 songs, spanning across over 70 artists, including the likes of Eminem, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby. This extensive tracklist offers something for everyone, featuring a variety of genres, handpicked to suit a wide range of tastes.

Dexerto You can view the game’s soundtrack by selecting 2K Beats on the main menu.

Here’s the full tracklist for NBA 2K25, which you can listen to using the official Spotify playlist:

Song Name Artist All Star Team Babyface Ray Babbadan Chase & Status, Bou, Flowdan, IRAH, Trigga, Takura Baller NAV BANDIT Don Toliver BICHOTAG KAROL G Bling YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Dump Breathe Yeat Breathe Jack Jones BRON Benny The Butcher day to day Dua Saleh Dead or Alive Lil Tecca Everybody’s Ill (At The Moment), Pt. 2 PREGOBLIN Fashion Week Warmduscher Fighting My Demons Ken Carson FOREVER, PT. 2 (JEZEBEL) Bktherula, Destroy Lonely For My City Maino Go Hard Lil Baby Going To The Top DDG Grindin’ Clipse Himothy Quavo HORA CERO Myke Towers ISSA PARTY Latto, BabyDrill I Suppose Knucks, Larry June, Kenny Beats Lemme See Kodak Black Let’s Go Key Glock Lil Boo Thang Paul Russell Loop Hole Tee Grizzley, 21 Savage Low SZA Mash up the Dance Watch the Rider, Nia Archives MILLION DOLLAR BABY Tommy Richman mister misfit but aint missed a fit in months Smino Mmhmm BigXthaPlug MVP A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, G-Eazy Oh Shhh… Ice Spice, Travis Scott ONE CALL Rich Amiri PANIC!!! Paris Texas PLAY DA FOOL Moneybagg Yo Shibuya Ski Mask The Slump God Shut Sh*t Down Troy Boi Shutterbugg Big Boi, Cutty Sossaup KAYTRAMINÉ, Aminé, KAYTRANADA, Amaarae Sprinter Dave, Central Cee Step into a World (Rapture’s Delight) KRS-One The Straightest Line Real Farmer Swivel Mondo Slade, Daniel Son Teka DJ Snake, Peso Pluma Tempo Marshmello, Young Miko Tobey Eminem, Big Sean, Babytron Trucha Jasmine Alvarado TWO DAYS Killer Mike, Ty Dollar $ign Yeern 101 ScHoolboy Q

That’s the entire NBA 2K25 soundtrack as of launch. However, 2K Games confirmed that “new music will be added to the 2K25 soundtrack at the start of each season,” so be sure to comeback to find out when new songs are added.

Also, to make sure you’re getting the most out of this year’s game while listening to these tunes, check out the active locker codes to claim some free rewards.