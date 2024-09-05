All songs in NBA 2K25 soundtrack

All songs in NBA 2K25 soundtrackDexerto
NBA 2K25 features a brand new soundtrack made up of a huge variety of songs for players to listen to as they score buckets and dish dimes on the court.
A good tracklist is essential for any big sports game. A strong selection of songs brings the menus to life, gives artists valuable exposure, and creates a sense of atmosphere that nothing else can compare to.
The NBA 2K franchise is no stranger to this, having previously featured some of the most iconic songs the genre has to offer. The likes of In The Zone, Damage, Forget, Electric Feel, and Cult of Personality remain fan favorites to this day.
NBA 2K25 offers its own soundtrack for you to sit back and enjoy. Regardless of whether you are grinding Season 1’s rewards or rebuilding a team in MyNBA using the game’s best players, you can look forward to doing so while listening to these great tunes.
NBA 2K25 full tracklist
NBA 2K25 features 51 songs, spanning across over 70 artists, including the likes of Eminem, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby. This extensive tracklist offers something for everyone, featuring a variety of genres, handpicked to suit a wide range of tastes.
Here’s the full tracklist for NBA 2K25, which you can listen to using the official Spotify playlist:
|Song Name
|Artist
|All Star Team
|Babyface Ray
|Babbadan
|Chase & Status, Bou, Flowdan, IRAH, Trigga, Takura
|Baller
|NAV
|BANDIT
|Don Toliver
|BICHOTAG
|KAROL G
|Bling
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Dump
|Breathe
|Yeat
|Breathe
|Jack Jones
|BRON
|Benny The Butcher
|day to day
|Dua Saleh
|Dead or Alive
|Lil Tecca
|Everybody’s Ill (At The Moment), Pt. 2
|PREGOBLIN
|Fashion Week
|Warmduscher
|Fighting My Demons
|Ken Carson
|FOREVER, PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)
|Bktherula, Destroy Lonely
|For My City
|Maino
|Go Hard
|Lil Baby
|Going To The Top
|DDG
|Grindin’
|Clipse
|Himothy
|Quavo
|HORA CERO
|Myke Towers
|ISSA PARTY
|Latto, BabyDrill
|I Suppose
|Knucks, Larry June, Kenny Beats
|Lemme See
|Kodak Black
|Let’s Go
|Key Glock
|Lil Boo Thang
|Paul Russell
|Loop Hole
|Tee Grizzley, 21 Savage
|Low
|SZA
|Mash up the Dance
|Watch the Rider, Nia Archives
|MILLION DOLLAR BABY
|Tommy Richman
|mister misfit but aint missed a fit in months
|Smino
|Mmhmm
|BigXthaPlug
|MVP
|A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, G-Eazy
|Oh Shhh…
|Ice Spice, Travis Scott
|ONE CALL
|Rich Amiri
|PANIC!!!
|Paris Texas
|PLAY DA FOOL
|Moneybagg Yo
|Shibuya
|Ski Mask The Slump God
|Shut Sh*t Down
|Troy Boi
|Shutterbugg
|Big Boi, Cutty
|Sossaup
|KAYTRAMINÉ, Aminé, KAYTRANADA, Amaarae
|Sprinter
|Dave, Central Cee
|Step into a World (Rapture’s Delight)
|KRS-One
|The Straightest Line
|Real Farmer
|Swivel
|Mondo Slade, Daniel Son
|Teka
|DJ Snake, Peso Pluma
|Tempo
|Marshmello, Young Miko
|Tobey
|Eminem, Big Sean, Babytron
|Trucha
|Jasmine Alvarado
|TWO DAYS
|Killer Mike, Ty Dollar $ign
|Yeern 101
|ScHoolboy Q
That’s the entire NBA 2K25 soundtrack as of launch. However, 2K Games confirmed that “new music will be added to the 2K25 soundtrack at the start of each season,” so be sure to comeback to find out when new songs are added.
Also, to make sure you’re getting the most out of this year’s game while listening to these tunes, check out the active locker codes to claim some free rewards.