All Badges in NBA 2K25: Full list & how progression works

NBA 2K25 will feature a shortened list of Badges, as well as new perks and Badge Elevators, which can increase the level of one equipped.

NBA 2K25 will launch in September 2024, and like past installment, MyCareer will be a central part of the game. Individuals will be able to create their custom MyPlayer and take that avatar into the NBA. However, things will look very different for 2K25.

It’ll feature a revamped MyPlayer builder, as well as a different list of Badges. Badges, for those unaware, are special traits that help boost a player’s performance on the court.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a full list of all the Badges in NBA 2K25 and how progression works in the game.

Full list of NBA 2K25 Badges

Here’s a look at all the Badges in NBA 2K25, sorted by type:

Inside Scoring

Name Description Aerial Wizard Increases the ability to finish an alley-oop from a teammate or a putback finish off an offensive rebound. Float Game Improves a player’s ability to make floaters. Hook Specialist Improves a player’s ability to make post-hooks. Layup Mixmaster Improves a player’s ability to finish fancy or acrobatic layups successfully. Paint Prodigy Improves a player’s ability to quickly and efficiently score while going to work in the paint. Physical Finisher Improves a player’s ability to battle through contact and convert contact layups. Post Fade Phenom Improves a player’s ability to make post fades and hop shots. Post Powerhouse Strengthens a player’s ability at backing down defenders and moving them from drop-steps. Post-Up Poet Raises the chances of faking or getting by the defender, as well as scoring, when performing moves in the paint. Posterizer Increases the chances of throwing down a dunk on your defender. Rise Up Increases the likelihood of dunking or posturizing your opponent when standing in the painted area.

Outside Scoring

Name Description Deadeye Jump shots taken with a defender closing out receive less of a penalty from a shot contest. Limitless Range Extends the range from which a player can effectively shoot three-pointers from deep. Mini Marksman Elevates the likelihood of making shots over taller defenders. Set Shot Specialist Boosts chances of knocking down stand-still jump shots. Shifty Shooter Improves a player’s ability to successfully make off-the-dribble, high-difficulty jump shots.

Rebounding

Name Description Boxout Beast Improves a player’s ability to box out and fight for good rebounding position. Rebound Chaser Improves a player’s ability to track down rebounds from farther distances than normal.

Playmaking

Name Description Ankle Assassin Increases the ability to break down the defender or cross them up. Bail Out Passing out of a jump shot or layup yields fewer errant passes than normal. Additionally, it helps with passing out of double teams. Break Starter After grabbing a defensive rebound, deep outlet passes made up the court are more accurate. Passes must be made quickly after the defensive rebound. Dimer When in the half-court, passes by Dimers to open shooters yield a shot percentage boost. Handles for Days A player takes less of an energy hit when performing consecutive dribble moves, allowing them to chain together combos quicker and for longer periods. Lightning Launch Speeds up launches when attacking from the perimeter. Strong Handle Reduces the likelihood of being bothered by defenders when dribbling. Unpluckable Defenders have a tougher time poking the ball free with their steal attempts. Versatile Visionary Improves a player’s ability to thread and fit tight passes, including alley-oops, quickly and on time.

Defense

Name Description Challenger Improves the effectiveness of well-timed contests against perimeter shooters. Glove Increases the ability to successfully steal from ball-handlers, or strip layup attempts. High-Flying Denier Boosts the speed and leaping ability of a defensive player in anticipation of a block attempt. Immovable Enforcer Improves a defensive player’s strength when defending ball handlers and finishers who are coming straight at them. Interceptor The frequency of successfully tipped or intercepted passes greatly increases. Off-Ball Pest Make players more difficult to get pas when playing off-ball, as they can grab and hold their matchup. On-Ball Menace Hounds and bodies up while defending on the perimeter. Paint Patroller Increases a player’s ability to block or contest shots at the rim. Pick Dodger Improves a player’s ability to navigate through and around screens while on defense. Post Lockdown Strengthens a player’s ability to effectively defend moves in the post, with an increased chance of stripping the ball.

General Offense

Name Description Brick Wall Increases the effectiveness of screens and drains energy from opponents on physical contact. Slippery Off-Ball When attempting to get open off screens, the player more effectively navigates through traffic.

All Around

Name Description Pogo Stick Allows players to quickly recover and go back up for another jump upon landing. This could be after a rebound, block attempt, or even a jump shot.

There are just 40 Badges in NBA 2K25, down from 77 in NBA 2K24. The NBA 2K development team stated in August the hope is with fewer Badges, it will make each more valuable and have a “legitimate impact” in the game.

Article continues after ad

How Badge Progression works

Progressions works much like it did in 2K24. In order to upgrade a Badge, one must use it in-game or upgrade in the team facility. One can only increase and doesn’t drop, even if a Badge isn’t used in a contest.

Article continues after ad

Prior to 2K25, Badges went from Bronze to Hall of Fame, with Hall of Fame being the most powerful. This year, a new level, Legend, has been added.

2K

There are two tiers of Badges: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 Badges are the most powerful Badges, but are also more difficult to progress than Tier 2.

New to NBA 2K25 are three new Badge Perks. These can modify progression of individual Badges. Each perk has two slots, one for Tier 1 Badges and one for Tier 2. Here’s a look at the new Badge Perks and their descriptions:

Article continues after ad

Max +1 – Boost a Badge 1 level above its max potential. You must progress a Badge to its max potential before equipping this perk. These are unlocked at Level 15 (Tier 2 Badge) and Level 30 (Tier 1 Badge) in each Season. At the end of the Season, your Badges equipped with Max +1 will revert to their original level.

– Boost a Badge 1 level above its max potential. You must progress a Badge to its max potential before equipping this perk. These are unlocked at Level 15 (Tier 2 Badge) and Level 30 (Tier 1 Badge) in each Season. At the end of the Season, your Badges equipped with Max +1 will revert to their original level. Participation – Badges equipped with this perk will earn a flat base amount of progression each game, regardless of how many times they are activated.

– Badges equipped with this perk will earn a flat base amount of progression each game, regardless of how many times they are activated. Synergy – Badges equipped with this perk will receive progression when your teammates earn progression using the same Badge.

Participation, Synergy, and Overdrive, which were featured in 2K24, are earned through rotating Season rewards.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Performance Multipliers return. The ones from 2K24 return for 2K25:

Grade A Student – In games finished with a high Teammate Grade, badge level progression is accelerated for all equipped badges.

– In games finished with a high Teammate Grade, badge level progression is accelerated for all equipped badges. Winner Takes All – In games finished with a win, badge level progression is accelerated for all equipped badges.

– In games finished with a win, badge level progression is accelerated for all equipped badges. Up for the Challenge – In games played against tough opponents, badge level progression is accelerated for all equipped badges.

What are Badge Elevators?

A Badge Elevator is another new feature in 2K25, which allows players to raise the level of a Badge, provided the potential is high enough to boost it.

For example, a Bronze Badge with Legend potential can be raised up to Hall of Fame with a Badge Elevator. These Elevators raise the level by as many as three, and it’s a permanent boost. However, Badge Elevators earned in Seasons 1-4 will have a cap of two levels.

Article continues after ad

Badge Elevators will be available in the Season Rewards pool.

Be sure to check out what NBA 2K25 will have as far as new gameplay features are concerned, plus how to play early.