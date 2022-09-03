2K confirm 100 Thieves apparel will be available in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 will have 100 Thieves apparently in the game as 2k confirmed the news ahead of the game’s release.

NBA 2K23 is rapidly nearing launch, and as one of the most popular annual sports sims, the hype is picking up massively.

This year’s edition of the game is slated to be one of the biggest ever with a MyCareer mode starring star rapper J. Cole as well as a complete reinvention of the MyNBA mode with the addition of Eras.

On top of all of that, the sports and fashion brands that players can rock in-game has just gotten a major update with one iconic esports team joining the available brands

NBA 2K23 adds 100 Thieves as wearable clothing brand

Each year NBA 2K reveals which clothing brands will be available to players in-game.

There are the obvious mainstay brands that make the cut each year like Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Under Armour, and many more.

One brand that made the cut for the 2023 version of the basketball sim was 100 Thieves, the esports brand and burgeoning fashion company.

Making the cut of 2K23’s Brand Spotlight is a huge accolade for 100 Thieves who have been growing not just as a competitive esports club but as a well-known fashion brand.

It’s not exactly clear yet what players can wear from the 100 Thieves collection in-game, but surely 2K fans will be excited to see how they can support their favorite gaming team.