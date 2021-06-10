Saweetie joins Twitch and teams up with Gen.G to promote Icy Baby Foundation - Dexerto

Rap queen Saweetie has teamed up with esports behemoth Gen.G to promote her non-profit charity, the Icy Baby Foundation, alongside the launch of her official Twitch account.

In a valiant effort to promote equality, rapper and social media star Saweetie has created the Icy Baby Foundation.

With the overarching aim of inspiring “black, brown, and other underserved youth through financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and technology training,” the foundation takes its name from her loyal fanbase.

In order to help promote the cause, the rap queen supreme has partnered up with esports org Gen.G to launch her official Twitch channel, as well as hold a series of workshops aimed at supporting the AAPI community.

Saweetie partners with Gen.G

Hosting a series of educational workshops aimed at the AAPI community, Saweetie and Gen.G have teamed up to help inspire underprivileged youth everywhere. Additionally, the event will see the launch of her dedicated Twitch channel.

“Now is the time to come together and support each other as we fight to end Asian Hate,” says Saweetie, who goes on to note that she’s “excited to partner with Gen.G to connect with our fans in new and inventive ways to have real conversations about making positive changes in our community.”

Echoing this is VP of Brand at Gen.G, Gina Chung Lee, who notes “so many Asian Americans are in the forefront of gaming, music and fashion, but rarely get the spotlight that they deserve; it’s great to partner with an advocate and entrepreneur like Saweetie.”

“As an AAPI woman, growing up there wasn’t always mainstream representation and celebration. It’s very meaningful to be able to shape and empower the next generation of leaders across all digital platforms and create cool content while doing so.”

Saweetie x Gen.G event schedule

A full breakdown of the event program, as well as all the links you need to join in, can be found below:

Event Date Time Platform Content Icy Baby WORKshop: Cooking & Music June 14 3PM PST/ 6PM EST/ 11PM BST/ 12PM CEST Twitch Saweetie will livestream with the #1 Twitch chef, Triciaisabirdy, & DJ Bella Fiasco to share all things food and spotlight a favorite recipe. They will also discuss favorite playlists while cooking in the kitchen. Supporting AAPI Entrepreneurs June 16 1PM PT/ 4PM ET/ 9PM BST/ 10PM CEST Twitter Spaces Discussions around how to empower the AAPI community, empowering fans to pursue their dreams, learning to build your own personal brand and beginnings of both the Icy Baby Foundation and the Gen.G Foundation Icy Baby WORKshop: Fashion & Beauty June 16 3PM PST/ 6PM EST/ 11PM BST/ 12PM CEST Twitch Saweetie will partner with Gen.G fashion and beauty streamers Xmiramira, Savpalacio and Krystalogy to discuss the latest trends and learn about the cosplay community in gaming. Icy Baby WORKshop: Gaming June 17 3PM PST/ 6PM EST/ 11PM BST/ 12PM CEST Twitch Saweetie will pair up with pro gamers & creators to learn about the creator scene and the different games that are part of the competitive scene, while playing a couple of her favorite PC games. Gen.G creators will also offer tips on streaming to her audience.

If you’re interested in getting involved with the Icy Baby Foundation, the link is right here!