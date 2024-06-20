Sabrina Carpenter under fire after being accused of “cosplaying” service workers

Sabrina Carpenter was met with some backlash after the singer worked in a coffee shop, handing out drinks to customers in her latest promotional stint.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Platinum-certified single, “Espresso,” released in April, charted the Billboard Hot 100 for a total of eight weeks and was subsequently deemed the ‘song of the summer.’

The star has gone on to promote her success, even collaborating with iconic ice cream brand Van Leeuwen to release her own espresso ice cream flavor.

Now, Sabrina Carpenter is going viral after she was seen working at a coffee shop named Blank Street in London.

“She’s working late because she’s a barista. Thanks @sabrinacarpenter for popping by Charlotte St and serving up some me espressos,” the coffee shop posted on its Instagram, accompanied by a series of photographs of Carpenter sitting on the counter with an iced latte in hand.

The coffee house also posted a video that showed her working behind the counter, handing out drinks to excited fans.

However, this latest promotional effort was met with some controversy, as not everyone agreed with Carpenter’s tactics.

“So cute and wholesome when a celebrity cosplays a minimum wage worker as a publicity stunt then goes back to living a life of ultimate privilege,” one wrote in on a Twitter/X post.

“Working a minimum wage job isn’t a trend,” another concurred, while one chirped in saying that it was “The worst gimmick a celebrity can possibly do.”

Others, however, were totally into the collab, writing underneath the video: “I would be torn between drinking an espresso prepared by Sabrina, or saving it and having an espresso prepared by Sabrina forever haha.”

Sabrina Carpenter also went viral this June after apologizing to a mom when their child sang an explicit lyric from her latest song.