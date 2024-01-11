Pentagon defends Taylor Swift after bizarre conspiracy theory

Taylor Swift became the center of a bizarre Fox News conspiracy, and the Pentagon responded in the best way possible.

Every so often, Taylor Swift finds herself in the middle of misguided claims and rumors. Whether it’s around her sexuality or who she voted for, speculation about her life has been a hot topic of conversation over the years.

Recently, Fox News made the bold assertion that the pop singer was “a front for a covert political agenda.” Jesse Watters of Jesse Watters Primetime added, “The Pentagon psy-op unit pitched NATO on turning Taylor Swift into an asset for combating misinformation online.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Watters then named other so-called “psy-ops,” including Michael Jackson, Louis Armstrong, Nina Simone, and Elvis Presley. In response, the Pentagon used Taylor Swift’s lyrics to shake off the claims.

Twitter: JesseBWatters Jesse Watters talks about Taylor Swift being a psy-op

Pentagon had the perfect response to Fox News’ claims about Taylor Swift

On January 11, the Pentagon released an official statement, in which spokesperson Sabrina Singh turned the tables on Fox News to shut down the false allegations. “As for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off,” she said, referencing Swift’s 2014 smash hit “Shake It Off”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Singh then took a moment to remind Congress of a proposed budget, also using Swift lyrics from the song “Out of the Woods.” “But that does highlight that we still need Congress to approve our supplemental budget request as Swift-ly as possible so we can be out of the woods with potential fiscal concerns,” she noted.

Article continues after ad

While Taylor Swift has not commented on the claims, she will likely just shake ’em off anyway. Considering the year she just had, she certainly has more pressing matters on her mind.

Article continues after ad

From breaking the box office to scooping up several Grammy Award nominations, she doesn’t exactly need the controversy to fuel her music sales.