Music fans stunned by viral McDonald’s-themed tribute band ‘Mac Sabbath’

Music fans were shocked after tribute band ‘Mac Sabbath’ – a group that wears McDonald’s costumes while covering Black Sabbath songs – went viral.

Mac Sabbath isn’t any ordinary Black Sabbath tribute band, they’re a “band of mutants” who dress in McDonald’s-themed costumes during their performances.

The band’s Instagram account describes the group as a “psychotic clown and his band of Monsanto mutants here to save you from the current state of food and music.”

Though they are based out of Los Angeles, California, Mac Sabbath resonates with being from “the bowels of outer space.”

Instagram: officialmacsabbath Mac Sabbath has been performing together for 10 years.

During their performances, bandmates can be seen dressed as a human hamburger, Ronald McDonald, Grimace, and the Hamburglar.

However, they’ve named themselves uniquely. The lead singer is Ronald Osbourne, a nod to Ozzy Osbourne, the lead singer of Black Sabbath. The guitarist is Slayer MacCheeze, the bassist is Grimalice, and Catburglar plays the drums.

While they have a decent following, the band has just gone viral on X, where social media users couldn’t believe their eyes at the “fever dream” of a group.

“This may be the best thing my eyes have ever seen in this weary life,” said an X user.

Some also joked about Mac Sabbath biting into a McDonald’s hamburger or McNuggets during their performance to imitate Ozzy’s iconic bat-biting moment during Black Sabbath’s concert in 1982.

“My only problem with it is they failed to take a giant bite out of a burger at the end!! How [are] you going to parody Ozzy with hamburgers without at least doing that?” asked one.

“I heard the singer bit the head off of a chicken McNugget,” wrote another.

Mac Sabbath is currently touring in 40 cities across America for their “Pop-Up Drive-Thru” tour. While traveling, the band will be celebrating its 10th anniversary.