Liquid Death is selling a $75 ‘pit diaper’ so you can pee in concerts

Liquid Death is selling a limited-edition ‘Pit Diaper,’ allowing concertgoers to stay hydrated without leaving the mosh pit.

Liquid Death, in partnership with Depend, has introduced its latest product: the Pit Diaper, a diaper made for die-hard concertgoers who refuse to leave the pit – no matter how much water they’ve downed.

Endorsed by metalcore icon Ben Koller, the Pit Diaper contains “recycled Liquid Death,” neutralizes odors, and ensures leak-free confidence, allowing fans to rage on without interruption.

Article continues after ad

“The show can’t be stopped for a bathroom break,” Converge drummer Koller said in a statement via Consequence. “With the Pit Diaper, I can hydrate without missing a beat.”

According to its advertisement, the $75 Pit Diaper is made from cruelty-free quilted pleather and is decked out with chains and spikes. The canned water company describes it as both a fashion statement and a piece of functional concert gear, perfectly suited to the hardcore scene.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The campaign’s commercial leans into the chaotic reality of underground venue bathrooms, complete with graffiti-covered walls, endless lines, and the risk of slipping in mysterious puddles.

“The scariest place at a show isn’t the pit; it’s the bathroom,” the narrator jokes. Filmed in the style of a retro late-night infomercial, the ad delivers its message with the campy flair of an “as seen on TV” product.

Liquid Death says this limited-edition product is the “first heavy metal diaper.” It’s compatible with Depend’s Guards for Men, ensuring that you’ll “never miss your favorite song or worry about leaks ever again.”

Article continues after ad

For those interested, The Pit Diaper is available for $75 exclusively from Liquid Death’s website. Or, at least it was. This product sold out in less than 24 hours, and it’s unclear when it’ll be back in stock.

The water brand has a history for fusing its rock-and-roll spirit with bold, unconventional campaigns, thanks to its founder Mike Cessario’s roots in the music scene. The company has perfected the art of making hydration feel unapologetically hardcore.

Article continues after ad