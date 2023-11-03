Fans call Lil Wayne “best rapper alive” after Big Dog feature goes viral

Lil Wayne linked up with Benny the Butcher for a brand new collaboration called “Big Dog,” and fans are making some bold claims about the feature.

Benny the Butcher previously called upon Lil Wayne for 2020’s “Timeless,” a cut from his Burden of Proof album. The track, also featuring Big Sean, contained a grinding beat and solid vocals. There’s a reason they work so well together as collaborators.

Produced by Alchemist, “Big Dog” serves as the lead single to Benny’s forthcoming new album, Everybody Can’t Go, tentatively expected next year.

In addition to his new collaboration today, Lil Wayne hops on a sultry remix of Ciara and Chris Brown’s How We Roll. Production gets a glossy, seductive boost, with Wayne dropping bars on bars. Maybe his fans are right, and he really is the “best rapper alive.”

Fans say Lil Wayne is the “best rapper alive”

With Benny the Butcher and Lil Wayne trending on Twitter/X, many fans are making some bold claims about the song, particularly Lil Wayne’s tight lyric spitting.

“2023 and Lil Wayne is STILL the best rapper alive,” declares one fan. Another agreed, posting a series of goat emojis.

According to fans, “Big Dog” is an unapologetically career-defining moment Lil Wayne needed in 2023.

While not everyone made such bold assessments, many still declared the track as among Lil Wayne’s best recordings. “Why is Wayne still like murdering like this?!?” one fan wondered.

Yet another marveled that Wayne could still be dropping bars like he did 30 years ago.

Looks like the fans have spoken: “Big Dog” is Lil Wayne’s best song in years. What’s most evident is how resonant the collaboration is, as tweets keep pouring in from fans praising the song for its beat-grinding lyrics and pinpoint vocals.

While it’s certainly too early to tell, it looks as though “Big Dog” could be a big hit. At the very least, the fans have come out in full force in support of the release. It’ll surely rack up millions of spins—guaranteed.