Jason & Travis Kelce thank Swifties for sending Christmas song flying up charts

NFL brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, the latter of which is currently dating pop phenom Taylor Swift, thanked the Swifties after they helped new single ‘Fairytale of Philadelphia’ soar up the charts.

It has become somewhat of an annual tradition for Jason Kelce and his Philadelphia Eagles teammates to record a Christmas album, celebrating the festive season with their takes on classic seasonal songs.

This year, however, they recruited Jason’s brother Travis, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, to help out with their rendition of The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York, a re-imagined version of the song as Fairytale of Philadelphia.

Prior to the album’s release on December 1, one track from A Philly Special Christmas Special is coming out each week — and Fairytale of Philadelphia became a huge hit thanks to one group of people.

Taylor Swift fans get Kelce Christmas song to top of charts

After the song came out, Taylor Swift’s fans — affectionately referred to as Swifties — sought to show support for their idol’s new man and started purchasing and streaming the song en-masse.

In the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason and Travis spoke about the success of the song, and were sure to thank the Swifites for their monumental support in streaming and downloading the song.

“Let’s be honest, we owe a big thanks to one group in particular, besides the 92%ers, and that’s the Swifties,” explained Jason. “We got to 8 [in the charts] and I got like 85 tweets from Swifties like ‘Oh, you think 8 is good?! We’re taking this to number 1.’ And they did!”

Travis even made sure to add a “Thanks, Taylor” to show appreciation for his new partner.

The song debuted at number 5 in the digital song sales chart and number 2 on rock digital song sales, according to Billboard, marking their first-ever appearance on the charts.

In contrast, Taylor Swift has 11 Billboard number 1s and 49 top 10s, so we might see her lend a hand to help get the Kelce brothers higher up the charts in the future.