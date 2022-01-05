How to watch The Weeknd Dawn FM album launch party on Twitch

The Weeknd announced that he would be launching his new album, Dawn FM, on January 7, 2022. With it, he’s also preparing an extravagant livestream experience to celebrate, and you can watch it all on Twitch.

The Weeknd is no doubt one of the biggest musicians on the planet, and the surprise announcement of his upcoming LP has been greeted with excitement from fans.

If you’re looking to get an early preview, though, and experience the album before it officially releases, the Canadian star has got you covered with this Twitch livestream.

Here’s how to tune in to The Weeknd’s 103.5 Dawn FM live broadcast.

The Weeknd Dawn FM launch Twitch stream & schedule

The Dawn FM launch livestream will be aired on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel (embedded above) at 9 PM PT (12 AM ET/5 AM GMT) on Thursday, January 6.

The poster for the show says that it will be broadcast from ‘somewhere in Los Angeles,’ though whether this means it will be a live show or something else remains a mystery.

What is the Dawn FM tracklist?

Be prepared for a wild ride with Dawn FM, with the album containing 16 tracks as well as features from the likes of Jim Carrey, Tyler the Creator, and Lil Wayne.

Here’s the full list:

Track 1: Dawn FM (feat. Jim Carrey)

Dawn FM (feat. Jim Carrey) Track 2: Gasoline

Gasoline Track 3: How Can I Make You Love Me

How Can I Make You Love Me Track 4: Take My Breath (Extended)

Take My Breath (Extended) Track 5: Sacrifice

Sacrifice Track 6: A Tale By Quincy (feat. Quincy Jones)

A Tale By Quincy (feat. Quincy Jones) Track 7: Out Of Time

Out Of Time Track 8: Here We Go Again (feat. Tyler The Creator)

Here We Go Again (feat. Tyler The Creator) Track 9: Best Friends (interlude)

Best Friends (interlude) Track 10: Is There Someone Else?

Is There Someone Else? Track 11: Starry Eyes

Starry Eyes Track 12: Every Angel Is Terrifying

Every Angel Is Terrifying Track 13: Don’t Break My Heart

Don’t Break My Heart Track 14 : I Heard You’re Married (ft Lil Wayne)

: I Heard You’re Married (ft Lil Wayne) Track 15: Less Than Zero

Less Than Zero Track 16: May Peace Be With You (feat. Jim Carrey)

Given the number of tracks on Dawn FM, don’t be surprised to last around an hour, if not even longer, depending on what exactly the stream entails.