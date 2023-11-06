Fans already crown Dua Lipa’s new song as “song of the decade” with new teaser

Dua Lipa released a snippet of her new song “Houdini,” and fans are already calling it the “song of the decade.”

Dua Lipa took over the world with her Barbie cut this summer. “Dance the Night Away,” used in one of the film’s most exciting scenes, was a certified banger. No wonder Warner Bros. submitted it for Oscar consideration.

Never one to play it safe, Lipa made bold moves with her last studio album, 2020’s Future Nostalgia. On the heels of “New Rules,” it put her on the map in a massive way. It cemented her as one of today’s ruling pop queens.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, the candy-coated starlet readies a brand new song, presumably to kick off her next era.

Wikimedia Commons, Raph_PH Pop singer Dua Lipa performs onstage at a concert in 2022.

A teaser of a new song has fans losing their minds

Dua Lipa will blow out every speaker on the planet. This Friday (November 10), the pop phenom drops a new song called “Houdini,” produced by Tame Impala.

On Monday (November 6), she took to Instagram to tease the song, featuring a glistening Future Nostalgia-like edge. With an undeniable beat and infectious lyrics, she’s bound to have fans clamoring for more.

Article continues after ad

Since it was posted, fans have made some bold claims about the song, with one fan calling it the “song of the decade.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Other fans also said it was worthy of becoming Song and Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards. One fan went as far as to declare they were “kicking, screaming, crying, punching the AIR RIGHT NOW.”

Article continues after ad

“So there’s this mother who’s doing a lot of mothering right now,” wrote another fan.

Article continues after ad

Over on Twitter/X, fans went even wilder.

Dua Lipa also announced three single launch events to take place in London, Tokyo, and LA. “I’m going to be inviting down some of my fans from the UK and around Europe,” she revealed on Instagram. The first show is set for this Thursday (November 9) in London.

She will then stop in LA on November 14 and Tokyo on November 20.