Concert security guard goes viral after being moved to tears during performance

A security guard was overcome by emotion after crying to a song mid-concert, and he’s since gone viral with supportive comments flooding in.

Singer and composer Lipe Lucena caught a moment during a performance at the São João festival in Portugal that has now gone viral.

During the clip, security guard Jean Silva couldn’t hold back his tears as the emotions of the music overcame him.

After Jean’s tears circulated the internet, Lipe was able to track down his social media accounts where Jean apologized for his crying.

“Sorry for the crying, but the pain is inexplicable and confusing and the flesh is weak,” he captioned a post on Instagram.

Lipe then left a comment under his video, saying that “together” they could “overcome this suffering.”

The artist also suggested the two get together soon, to which the security guard strongly agreed.

It’s unknown what exactly toiled with the security guard’s emotions. However, viewers of his viral video accompanied him with their support.

“If even Jean couldn’t cope with a song, who am I to judge? We are all Jean in life,” commented a viewer.

“Raise your head Jean and don’t lower your head for anyone. Just thank God every day and the deliverances,” said another.

“Stay strong warrior… in life, everything passes,” added a third.

While the security guard’s tears during a concert may have gone viral, so have other recent performances.

In July, pop artist JoJo Siwa stopped her concert at her Pride show in NYC when she was booed by a fan.

“Where the f*ck did that come from? Which one of you… Respectfully, f*ck you,” she said to the crowd as she and her backup dancers flipped them off.

And in June, ‘Me, Myself & I’ singer Bebe Rexha stopped mid-concert to ask her security to remove someone in the crowd who threw something at her on stage.

Though concerts are meant to bring like-minded music lovers together, it’s clear that sometimes, the crowd wins.