Anthony Fantano stunned by Logic’s massive shoutout on new album

Anthony Fantano was stunned while reacting to the new album by rapper Logic when he dedicated a massive chunk of a new song to the music critic.

Anthony Fantano has grown the biggest music review channel on all of YouTube with The Needle Drop, a channel that has surpassed over 2.5 million subscribers.

He’s grown so popular in the music scene that he’s been referenced in songs from huge artists like BROCKHAMPTON and Post Malone.

Now, a new song from rapper Logic has referenced the internet’s busiest music nerd, but this time, it was more than just a one-liner dedicated to him.

Fantano shocked by Logic call out on ‘Vinyl Days’ album

The music critic was listening to the new Logic album Vinyl Days on his stream when the lyricist began spitting about Fantano himself.

In the lyrics to the song ‘LaDonda’ Logic goes in on Fantano, who has been quite critical of his music in the past, calling him a “plaid-shirt-wearing motherf**ker” who he once “fantasized about murdering.”

Fantano was genuinely shocked to hear the violent language being used to describe how Logic felt about him on the track. He responded: “I feel overemphasized. There never should have been any reason Logic should hate me in the first place. Because I’m just reviewing albums. You’re just one of many guys whose albums I review negatively.”

Timestamp of 5:27

Logic’s anger towards Fantano likely stems from his harsh opinions on projects of his like Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which Fantano gave a 1/10 review score and tore to pieces in the video, and Supermarket, which he simply rated “NOT GOOD.”

Although Logic closes his thoughts on LaDonda actually thanking Fantano for the criticisms, Fantano can’t help but worry the rapper’s anger was misdirected.