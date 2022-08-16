When is MultiVersus Season 2? Season 1 end date, new characters, more

MultiVersus Season 2 is set to bring even more new characters to the successful platform fighter, but when will it get underway? We’ve put together everything we know about MultiVerusus Season 2 so right here.

The rise of MultiVersus has been one of 2022s greatest success stories. Warner Bros. Smash-inspired fighting game racked up more than 10 million players before it even left its beta phase.

Aside from its flashy combat, the biggest draw to MultiVersus is easily its varied cast of characters. The long-awaited release of Season 1 is bringing even more into the mix, with Rick and Morty joining.

But players are already looking ahead to what might be next for MultiVersus when Season 2 rolls around. With this in mind, here’s the expected MultiVersus Season 2 release date, new characters that could show up, and more.

Although there is no official word from Player First Games, it’s incredibly likely that MultiVersus Season 2 will get underway on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

That is the date that the Season 1 Battle Pass is currently due to expire, giving players exactly three months to work their way through and unlock every reward.

MultiVersus Season 2 new characters

WB Games Rick and Morty are coming in Season 1, but who will Season 2 include?

With MultiVersus Season 2 still some way off, the devs haven’t yet revealed which characters will be joining the roster in the new season. However, there have been a number of leaks that could hint at the familiar faces coming down the line.

Since Warner Bros. has a huge number of properties to draw from, there have been dozens of popular characters uncovered by dataminers and leaks including favorites from Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and Stranger Things.

There have also been calls for Breaking Bad main character Walter White to show up, with a character artist on the game even responding by saying they’d like to see the iconic anti-hero join the fight.

Any of these could easily make their debut in the next major update, or Player First Games could have someone else up their sleeves.

What to expect in MultiVersus Season 2

On top of a host of new characters, MultiVersus Season 2 is expected to follow in the footsteps of the previous update and bring a brand-new Battle Pass to grind through. This will offer players a boatload of shiny cosmetics and skins to unlock.

We can also bank on MultiVersus Season 2 introducing a host of buffs and nerfs to the existing lineup of fighters, in an effort to make the game more balanced and to make room for the new characters.

Of course, it’s still early doors and Season 2 is still months away, so we’ll be sure to update this page with any new Season 2 details when they are announced.

