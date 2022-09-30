Rapper Wiz Khalifa urges MultiVersus devs to make him into a playable fighter

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected]

Popular rapper Wiz Khalifa wants to join MultiVersus as a playable fighter and is calling on the developers to make it happen.

MultiVersus has taken the fighting game world by storm and while it may not be doing as well as some platform fighter enthusiasts have hoped when compared to Smash Ultimate, it’s still well-received.

Like Super Smash Bros, MultiVersus is bringing together fighters from a variety of different worlds such as Batman, Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes and more.

The game’s hype resulted in mainstream rapper Wiz Khalifa trying the game out for himself, explaining on Twitter that he was a “beast” with Taz, but Shaggy from Scooby-Doo was his favorite.

However, it turns out that he wants the devs to add a very special fighter to the game: himself.

Wiz Khalifa calls for MultiVersus to add him to the game

Shortly after the rapper voiced his enjoyment of the fighting game, the official MultiVersus account replied commenting how him playing was “the best timeline.”

This prompted the artist to respond directly saying: “Y’all need to make me on the game.”

While MultiVersus didn’t respond to his request, fans began to speculate on if it could even happen. Notably, NBA star LeBron James was added to the game with his Space Jam look, so there is a history of real people joining the roster.

Some wondered if the devs could just give him his own announcer park instead of making him into a fighter.

In any case, for all we know, Warner Bros and Wiz Khalifa are having a talk right now about the game and negotiating how to make his wish a reality. Until then, however, we’ll just have to wait and see if anything comes of this request.