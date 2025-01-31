MultiVersus shuts down permanently & players shouldn’t expect refunds

MultiVersus, Warner Bros.’ attempt at creating a Smash Bros. like game with iconic WB characters, has announced that they’re officially shutting down the game. For the second time.

The initial beta for the game was well-received when it was launched but ran into some serious issues further down the road in development, leading to the game getting pulled off online storefronts as devs revisited it to try and iron out the kinks.

Now, despite having won awards during its initial release and having an impressive bounce back upon its second release, the game is officially shutting down.

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros. pulls the plug on MultiVersus

Upon its initial release, MultiVersus was a huge hit. On Steam alone, it peaked at 153k players with its initial release and came back to over 100k players with its second. Interest was clearly there at some point, but it quickly waned.

Following the game’s second launch, it struggled to pull over 10k players even in its meatiest content updates. At the time its cancellation was announced, it had a 24 hour peak of 648 players, making it unsurprising that development on MultiVersus is ceasing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Season 5 will serve as the final update for MultiVersus, beginning 2/4/25 and ending 5/30/25. After Season 5 ends, players will be able to enjoy the game offline for the foreseeable future,” reads their announcement.

As of January 31, the date of their announcement, microtransactions in the store were completely disabled and you could no longer purchase Gleamium, the game’s premium currency. Any currency you still have can be used to purchase items in the shop, though there’s no indication that players will be able to get refunds for in-game purchases in their blog post.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, any players who want to keep the game and play it offline will have to log in before May 30, 2025 to create a local save file with all their earned and purchased items on it.

Players who don’t do this or don’t have the game installed before that date will no longer be able to access it, as MultiVersus is getting pulled from storefronts completely at that date.

Article continues after ad

Online functionality will no longer work at that time, either, meaning that anyone trying to play it in multiplayer will have to either grab friends in person or use third-party software like Parsec to dupe Steam into thinking you have four people playing locally.

Article continues after ad

Their final message in the blog post reads as follows:

“We want to thank every player and person who has ever played or supported MultiVersus. All of us on the Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games teams have poured our heart and soul into this game. We will be forever grateful for the incredible support of the MultiVersus community throughout this journey.​”