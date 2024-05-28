Prestige points are a new form of currency that helps players unlock rare cosmetics in Multiversus, and we have all the information you need about collecting them fast.

Multiversus has finally released globally after an Open Beta in 2023, and there are quite a few in-game currencies to get acquainted with. Even if you were in the Open Beta, there are certain changes and new features you need to be wary of.

One of these new currencies is Prestige points, which are awarded based on every cosmetic item you unlock or acquire in the game. Here’s how you can claim them quickly.

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros. Prestige points are a new form of currency in Multiversus.

How to get Prestige points fast in Multiversus

The fastest way to get Prestige Points in Multiversus is by unlocking or acquiring cosmetics of the highest rarity. This means, the higher the rarity rating of a cosmetic, the more Prestige points you receive.

Here are the rarity rankings in the order from the highest amount of Prestige Points received, going down to the lowest:

Article continues after ad

Legendary

Epic

Rare

Uncommon

Common

Additionally, the amount of points you receive will also vary based on the item being a Variant, Emote, Ringout, Banner, or Announcer Pack.

Apart from these, there are certain event-exclusive and limited-period items from the Legendary rarity rating that will grant you the highest amount of Prestige points.

Article continues after ad

How to use Prestige points in Multiversus

Prestige points are used to unlock some of the rarest items, known as Prestige Cosmetics, in the game – such as The Batman Who Laughs variant of The Joker, or the Shazam! Ringout.

Warner Bros. These are the exclusive Prestige Cosmetics you can unlock from the store with Prestige points in Multiversus.

Unlocking these items from the Prestige store is the only way for you to acquire these exclusive Prestige Cosmetics in Multiversus.

To access the Prestige store, head over to the Store tab in the Main Menu. Once you have enough points, you can unlock any of your desired cosmetics from this exclusive collection.

That’s all there is to know about Prestige points and how to get them fast in Multiversus. Be sure to check out some of the best characters to use in Multiversus while you prep for your match, or take a look at all the easter eggs in the fighting game.

Article continues after ad