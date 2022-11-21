MultiVersus patch 2.1 notes: Marvin the Martian arrives, 11 character changes, more

The MultiVersus 2.1 update has arrived, marking the debut of Marvin the Martian while tweaking just shy of a dozen existing fighters. Here’s a full rundown on the latest patch notes.
With MultiVersus Season 2 in full swing, the first major update of the cycle is now live. Following on from the recent content drop, this patch introduced a new character in Marvin the Martian and also changed 11 existing characters with various buffs and nerfs.
Not to mention, a handful of pesky bugs have once again been squashed as the free-to-play title continues on in Open Beta form ahead of an eventual full release.
So before you jump back into the arena, be sure to brush up here with everything you need to know about the MultiVersus 2.1 patch notes.
Marvin the Martian debuts in MultiVersus patch 2.1
As previously announced in the Season 2 reveal, Marvin the Martian is the latest character to make a splash in MultiVersus. The iconic Looney Tunes figure enters as a new Assassin-type fighter and is available to unlock right away with in-game currency.
For 3,000 Gold, 1 Character Ticket, or 700 Gleamium, Marvin the Martian can join your roster immediately. Expect to see plenty of mirror matches in the coming days if you do, however, as everyone will be looking to familiarize themselves with the new addition.
Full MultiVersus 2.1 update patch notes
New Character – Marvin the Martian
General
- While there are only minor changes/fixes this patch. In a future patch, we’re looking at bug fixes and larger combat system changes.
- Bug Fix: Reindog disconnect crash on PS4 consoles.
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the Spectator could cause lag for players being spectated.
Character Updates
Arya
- Bug Fix – Betrayal signature perk enraged buff will apply 3x weakened stacks as outlined in the previous patch notes
Batman
- Bug Fix – Batman’s hurtboxes while gliding are better aligned with the z-axis
- Bug Fix – Bouncerang signature perk weakened stacks fixed to 3x as outlined in the previous patch notes
Bugs Bunny
- Grounded Side Special:
- Allies enraged by side special will apply 3x stacks of weakened down from 5x
- Change also applies to the projectile spawned by the Lingering Love signature perk
Finn
- Bug Fix – (Fern Skin): BMO VO lines added to BMO summon.
- Grounded Side Special: Knockback angle adjusted to be more vertical to prevent repeated ground bounce.
Lebron
- Aerial Down Attack (No Ball – Online Only): Pushed knockback angle to be more horizontal to help address some infinite looping combos.
Reindog
- Aerial / Grounded Neutral Special:
- Set cooldown so that it is a “Static Cooldown” and is no longer affected by cooldown reduction perks/abilities.
- Increased cooldown to 18 seconds from 14 seconds.
Rick
- Bug Fix: Enemies with a projectile block buff and are teleported through Rick’s portal will no longer have their hitstun removed upon exiting the portal.
Morty
- Bug Fix (Evil Morty Skin): Fixed an issue where Evil Morty’s Victory animation would play at low framerate.
- Aerial / Grounded Down Special: Set cooldown so that it is a “Static Cooldown” and is no longer affected by cooldown reduction perks/abilities.
Stripe
- Bug Fix (Aerial / Grounded Side Special) -Fixed a bug that would cause Stripe to teleport to his last hit target.
Superman
- Aerial / Grounded Neutral Special – Ice breath is now limited by a resource meter
- We felt this change was necessary to prevent exceedingly passive infinite-Ice-Breath camping.
- Note: Ice breath has higher ammo when playing online. The next patch will have offline’s ammo increased to match online.
Velma
- Bug Fix – Fixed an issue where “Sass” bubbles were not colliding with terrain.
- Aerial Side Special – Landing cancel window pushed to later to prevent being able to instantly attack with another move.