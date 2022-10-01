MultiVersus leak hints at Animaniacs possibly coming soon

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

The MultiVersus soundtrack has been released on Spotify and one song could hint at the Animaniacs coming to the crossover fighting game.

MultiVersus has been not just one of the biggest fighting games to release in 2022, but one of the biggest game releases of the year.

With over a dozen fighters released at launch, there’s already been a handful released since then including both Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith from the iconic cartoon show Rick & Morty.

Now, developers Players First Games have released the game’s soundtrack to Spotify which could be holding clues as to who the game’s next fighters could be.

Warner Bros MultiVersus was released in July 2022.

MultiVersus soundtrack reveals clue to next fighter

MultiVersus fans spotted that the game’s official soundtrack was uploaded to YouTube with one song catching players’ attention.

The one song was Come On Down to the Warner Bros Lot, uploaded to the Water Tower Music channel. The song, which had previously leaked, is now an official song and part of the fighting game’s soundtrack.

Many MultiVersus players took this as evidence that an Animaniacs stage or fighter is coming to the game in Season 2.

The Animaniacs are one of Warner Bros’ most iconic cartoons from the 90s, with an enormous fanbase that would love to see the characters have a presence in MultiVersus.

Although nothing is confirmed just yet, it’s very likely we see the Animaniacs in some form make their debut in MultiVersus either as a stage or as a trio of fighters.

With the game still in Season 1, there’s loads of opportunity for new and exciting fighters in Warner Bros crossover platform fighter.