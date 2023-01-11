MultiVersus leak claims Adventure Time’s Marceline is joining the roster

A notable leaker says that an upcoming MultiVersus update will add Marceline of Adventure Time fame to the roster of playable characters.

MultiVersus developer Player First Games hasn’t offered much in the way of concrete details about its plans for future content in recent months.

Still, those who continue to regularly sink hours into the crossover fighter wonder what the next major update will entail.

Some players hope the battle pass structure receives a rework. Meanwhile, others have expressed an interest in seeing certain characters like Godzilla enter the fray. But a recent leak suggests another Adventure Time character will soon become available.

Article continues after ad

Adventure Time’s Marceline may be coming to MultiVersus

Insider and Twitter user PapaGenos recently informed fellow insider LaisulMV that Player First Games aims to add more female representation to MultiVersus.

According to the leakers, Adventure Time vampire Marceline will provide said representation in a future content update.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A subsequent Twitter post from LaisulMV noted that Game Director Tony Huynh liked another tweet referencing the Marceline rumor.

Some may read into Huynh’s actions as proof, however tenuous, that the Adventure Time character will eventually make the jump to MultiVersus.

But others have pointed out the Game Director’s penchant for liking all kinds of tweets, regardless of context. In the past, for example, Huynh’s even liked posts referencing Walter White’s supposed introduction to the MultiVersus roster.

Article continues after ad

Should the Adventure Time leak prove accurate, there’s currently no word on when Marceline will arrive in MultiVersus.

It seems fans are eager for anything in the form of new content, though. Responding to LaisulMV’s second post, Twitter user PW wrote, “I’m just so desperate for any big Multiversus update at this rate.”