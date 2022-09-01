MultiVersus reveals Gremlins’ Gizmo and Stripe coming next week

A new teaser trailer suggests Gremlins’ Gizmo and Stripe will soon join MultiVersus’ growing roster of playable characters.

Interestingly, Stripe counted among the characters teased in Season 1 key art for MultiVersus, though developer Player First Games has yet to show him in action.

The art in question also placed Black Adam front and center but firm details about his arrival presently remain under lock and key, as well.

At the very least, it now seems as though Gremlins fans will soon see a couple of their favorite characters finally join the fight.

MultiVersus teases the debut of Gizmo and Stripe from Gremlins

The official MultiVersus Twitter account has unleashed a 20-second teaser trailer hinting at the arrival of new characters on Tuesday, September 6.

Halfway through the teaser video, a creature that’s very obviously Gizmo of Gremlins fame slowly rises from a chest before the clip cuts to black.

Eagle-eyed fans such as Twitter user AisulMV also spotted a character who appears to be Stripe lurking in the background.

Meanwhile, @CraVenture is of the mind that glimpses at a tricycle and spilled popcorn further tease Gizmo’s moveset, as they seem to match details in previously leaked audio files.

Since both Gremlins characters appear in the above trailer, MultiVersus fans are left to wonder whether Gizmo and Stripe will function as a single fighter.

It’s worth noting, though, that MultiVersus audio leaks recently suggested the two would operate as one, akin to Pyra and Mythra in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Whatever the case may be, players won’t have to wait too long to find out for themselves. Presumably, both Gizmo and Stripe will enter the fray on September 6.

MultiVersus is playable now across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms as a free-to-play experience.