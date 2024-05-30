How to get Fighter Currency fast in MultiVersus

MultiVersus’ Fighter Currency requires players to engage in a lengthy grind; here’s how to earn the in-game money faster.

The crossover fighter from WB Games features several types of currency, with Fighter Currency counting among the most important.

With enough of it, MultiVersus players can unlock more playable characters for their roster without spending real-world money.

But Fighter Currency is far from easy to secure, even for those who play the game for hours on end. As such, here’s a rundown of a few ways to get the in-game currency at a faster pace to speed up the process.

Tips for obtaining MultiVersus Fighter Currency

The primary way to earn Fighter Currency is by leveling up characters. Getting one fighter to Level 5 immediately unlocks 100 FC; hitting Level 10 with the same combatant comes with a reward of 200 FC. Finally, Level 14 offers 300 FC, meaning users can receive 600 FC per fully leveled character.

Since this process takes a while, players should also try their hand at completing Training Missions, which refresh every 24 hours.

One challenge may require MultiVersus users to play three Rift Nodes for a reward of 200 XP and 250 Fighter Currency. Another may ask that players sign in for a certain number of consecutive days for 300 FC. Tasks involving PvP matches with friends and visiting the Prestige Store promise similar rewards.

Entering Rifts represents yet another way of obtaining FC relatively fast. These solo challenges pit players against computer-controlled combatants, some of whom offer FC when defeated. Advancing through enough single-player matches should help bring in more Fighter Currency at a quicker pace.

That’s all there is to know about the fastest ways to earn Fighter Currency in MultiVersus. For more on the game, check out a breakdown of the best MultiVersus fighters, or read up on how to earn Prestige Points.