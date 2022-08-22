MultiVersus Director responds to calls for Breaking Bad’s Walter White as DLC fighter

Breaking Bad’s Walter White has emerged as one of the most-requested fighters for MultiVersus and the developers are hearing fans loud and clear.

Like Super Smash Bros before it, MultiVersus is a platform fighter extraordinaire, with numerous characters such as Batman, Rick & Morty, LeBron James, Iron Giant, and more battling it out.

With the devs insisting that no one is off limits and characters not owned by Warner Bros could very well join the fighting game spectacle, fans have been adamant about having Walter White as a DLC fighter, including EVO winner NAKAT.

Now, MultiVersus Game Director Tony Huynh has responded to these requests and his words could be a good indicator that Heisenberg himself could be in the works.

Walter White in MultiVersus? Game Director responds

On August 21, a dedicated Twitter account pushing for the Breaking Bad anti-hero to join MultiVersus posted detailed graphics showing how Walter White could work in the game.

The images, made by VoyagerLTAJ, includes a ‘Superlab’ stage, costume variants such as a lab coat and his iconic Heisenberg look, and a detailed move list.

Huynh was seriously impressed by the mockup and it seems like it proved that Walter White could work in MultiVersus.

“This is incredible work, but no promises,” Tony replied, seemingly indicating that he would try to add the Breaking Bad protagonist to the game.

While this is hardly confirmation that Walter will be coming, it’s nice to see a developer engage with the community so much and even reply to fan requests.

Hopefully, players can get their wish and the devs can lock up an agreement for Breaking Bad to crossover with the platform fighter.