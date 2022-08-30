MultiVersus director gives update on missing menu features

MultiVersus has a lot of depth in its roster, game modes, and unlockable features, but the game’s director has now opened up on the two blank spaces on the game’s main menu.

Between competitive Twitch tournaments and rumors of the game having over 200 fighters, it’s all getting rather exciting over at MultiVersus HQ.

Popularity for the game is still quite strong and discussions are currently in place for couch co-op to, hopefully, be implemented at some point.

Another addition that players want to see is the two empty spots on the game’s home menu sandwiched between ‘Collection’ and ‘Glossary.’ The game’s director was recently questioned on the matter and he has since responded.

MultiVersus menu fighting for completion

Not everything is perfect in the MultiVersus universe with players begging for the Wonder Woman daily challenge to be scrapped and concern over broken hitboxes.

But it’s the absence of not one, but two options down the main menu’s left column that has left players puzzled.

Popular streamer and YouTuber AngryJoe quizzed MultiVersus Game Director Tony Huynh on the blacked-out icons by asking: “Hey Tony, the game has been out for a little while now in Season 1, when is the shop and that other greyed out thing going to actually open up?”

In typical fashion, the director didn’t shy away from the question and fired back with a great answer soon after: “Hi, the team is working to get Guilds and the Store, but it will still be a little bit out. Our main focus is still core systems, stability, and bug fixes. The patch next week will be one of our biggest ones yet, which adds a lot of cool things. We’re getting closer everyday.”

As usual, it’s great to see the communication between the devs and players, but it’s also interesting to note that an initial leak about Guilds has turned out to be true.

As with all things in MultiVersus to this point, we’re sure that when the team is ready to announce these features are on the way they’ll let the fanbase know.