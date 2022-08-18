MultiVersus devs “working hard” to add anime character like Goku as future fighter

Could Dragon Ball’s Goku be coming to MultiVersus as a future fighter? Game Director Tony Huynh explained why an anime character is on his radar, but a lot of things need to go right.

MultiVersus has been extremely well-received by the fighting game community so far. With a roster featuring Batman, Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Lebron James and eventually Rick and Morty, it’s shaping up to rival Smash Ultimate.

Even more amazingly, MultiVersus isn’t just a Warner Bros fighting game, despite featuring many of its characters. The devs have previously said that “anyone” is on the table and that could very well include anime protagonists.

During an appearance on the Level 857 podcast, Tony Huynh was asked about getting an anime character to join the game and gave a promising answer that should leave fans excited.

(segment begins at 24:34)

MultiVersus devs are trying to add an anime fighter

“There are no promises or anything, but we’re going to work hard to make it happen,” Tony said. “A lot has to go right.”

According to Tony, a lot of the work comes down to building a relationship with those that own the character they want to add.

“The IP people have to trust you and make sure that you’re going to be able to do a good job. The other part of it is proving it’s a fruitful relationship, when they lend you their characters, that they’re getting something in return.”

Sadly, because MultiVersus is so new, these relationships haven’t been possible until recently following the success of the game’s launch, but it seems like things are headed in a good direction.

Toei Animation Goku in MultiVersus could break the internet.

“I can’t promise anything, but I will try,” Tony added.

As far as what anime fighter he wants to see in the game, Huynh refused to reveal any names, but he did note that there are definitely some he would be interested in.

Goku from Dragon Ball Z has long been a fan-favorite to join the likes of similar platform fighters such as Smash, but series creator Sakurai was fully against the idea.

Meanwhile, the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl devs voiced their support for adding an anime character like Goku, but it has yet to happen.

Could MultiVersus break the cycle and finally give us the long-awaited Goku vs Superman dream fight? We’ll have to wait and see, but until then, fans can rest easy knowing the lead developer is down to make it a reality.