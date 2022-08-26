MultiVersus devs told to “focus” on adding WB Discovery characters and fans aren’t happy

Head of Warner Bros. Games, David Haddad has shared some news about the future of MultiVersus roster that fans are not very pleased about it at all.

MultiVersus is a platform fighting game similar to that of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, but with characters ranging from the likes of Batman and Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark to LeBron James.

At first, the developers made it clear that anyone from any franchise could be on the table as a potential fighter, but sadly, those could end up being few and far between.

Amid the controversial Warner Bros. Discovery merger that saw numerous shows get canceled, fans were assured by Game Director Tony Huynh that it would have no effect on upcoming MultiVersus fighters.

However, according to David Haddad, the game’s roster could be very dependent on WB Discovery and fans are not taking the news lightly.

MultiVersus Walter White has been one of the most-requested MultiVersus fighters so far.

MultiVersus DLC fighters will “focus” on WB Discovery IPs

In a report by Axios, Haddad praised MultiVersuis as proof of the division’s potential to create long-lasting games that provide a service. And while a lot of that excitement comes from the roster, he delivered a big blow to potential third-party characters.

Haddad started that the MultiVersus devs’ “attention and focus” for the growing roster will be on existing WB Discovery IPs.

This is bad news for anyone campaigning for the likes of Breaking Bad’s Walter White to join the fray anytime soon and fans were quick to voice their displeasure.

“This is a MAJOR f**king L,” one lambasted. “Less/No new characters from non-owned properties?”

“Oh brother… the potential for the roster just shot down like that? Oh nah,” another remarked.

“Great, just great. Now I fear for this game,” a disgruntled player added.

Of course, it’s important to note that Haddad didn’t say that third-party characters were off-limits, so it’s still very possible that we see DLC from games and movies not owned by Warner Bros occasionally.

We’ll have to see what the future holds, especially as Tony Huynh himself has outright said that characters who are requested by fans have a much higher chance of being pursued by the developers.