MultiVersus character designer gives hope for Walter White as playable character in 2023

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

A tweet from MultiVersus’ Senior Character Artist has renewed hope for fans who want Breaking Bad’s Walter White to join the roster.

MultiVersus may just be one of the most surprising games to come out of 2022, even winning Best Fighting Game at the Game Awards 2022.

Since its release, the game has kept strong with constant updates and new additions to the game’s varied cast of characters, such as Rick Sanchez and Marvin the Martian. However, some fans within the community have been holding out hope for one character in particular: Breaking Bad’s Walter White.

Now, it seems fans may have just received the most convincing tease ever, thanks to a tweet from one of the game’s Senior Character Artists.

Article continues after ad

MultiVersus dev teases Walter White for 2023

The tease came from MultiVersus Senior Character Artist Dan Eder on Twitter, who replied to the infamous Walter White for MultiVersus account.

The Walter White for MultiVersus account replied to a tweet from Player1stGames, which wished fans a good 2023 and told them to look forward to “big surprises coming next year.” The popular Walter White meme account replied: “The only way I’ll have a good 2023 is if we see Walter White join MultiVersus that year.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Eder replied to the account with a simple, cryptic message that said, “Expect good things.” Of course, Eder’s reply is by no means an outright confirmation that Walter White is headed to MultiVersus, and is likely just a fun reply to get fans invested.

Article continues after ad

Still, it is the most concrete tease Heisenberg fans have gotten from one of the game’s development team members. Of course, this isn’t the first time the MultiVersus team has interacted with the Walter White fan account, as the game’s director has acknowledged fan outcry for the character.

Unfortunately, copyright issues make it difficult for Walter White to make it into MultiVersus, considering Sony owns the rights to the intellectual property and not Warner Bros.

While it’s still up in the air whether or not fans can expect Walter White to knock on MultiVersus’ door, it seems there may be more hope for that prospect now than ever before.