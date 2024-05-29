Parrying in MultiVersus is a new mechanic that players can use that was added as one of the new features with the game’s full launch.

Almost every game nowadays includes a parry mechanic that allows players to counter enemy attacks, making for a satisfying combat system. MultiVersus follows suit including it as one of the new features.

MultiVersus was originally released in open beta in 2022 up until the game was taken down in 2023 as developers prepared for full launch.

The game was finally released in its entirety on May 28, 2024, boasting a host of new features including the parry mechanic. So, if you’re wondering how to parry in MultiVersus, here’s what you need to know.

MultiVersus: How to parry

Warner Bros. A successful parry will pop up the phrase “Parried” along with a sound.

To parry in MultiVersus, all you have to do is perform a perfect neutral dodge which can be done by pressing the dodge button while staying in a neutral position.

You will have to time this perfectly with the enemy’s incoming attack to be able to pull it off, press the button too late or too early, and you will be left open allowing the enemy to attack you.

You can parry normal attacks, special attacks, and even enemy projectiles. A successful parry will allow you to avoid the attack while also stunning the enemy for a short time, leaving a short window to perform a counterattack. While parrying is a risky feat and may require a bit of a learning curve, it can make for some satisfying combat maneuvers.

That's all there is to know about parrying in MultiVersus.