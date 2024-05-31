How to fix the MultiVersus “unable to authenticate” error?

Are you looking to fix the authentication error in MultiVersus? Here’s everything you need to know about why it’s happening and the potential ways to fix it.

As you open Multiversus and click on Enter MultiVersus, you might end up with an error saying “Unable to authenticate. Try again later.” This error usually indicates a problem establishing a secure connection between your client and the MultiVersus servers. However, there can be various potential causes of it.

So, if you’re wondering what to do in this situation. Here are some potential fixes for the error in MultiVersus.

Player First Games Unable to authenticate error in MultiVersus.

MultiVersus authentication error: Potential fixes

Server issues

One of the most obvious reasons for the authentication error is when the MultiVersus server is down or under maintenance. You can check the MultiVersus server status to see if there are any known server issues or you can just wait it out in case the server is facing heavy traffic due to high player count.

Since MultiVersus receives constant updates, it’s best to check for updates. You can do this for PlayStation and Xbox by selecting the MultiVersus app icon and checking for updates. For PC, just open the respective launcher and check for updates.

Restart the game and the device

Exit the game and restart your console or PC to see if the problem persists. You can even try running the game as an administrator by right-clicking on the app and selecting “Run as administrator.”

Check your internet connection

You need a stable internet connection to connect to MultiVersus servers. Make sure you have a stable enough connection by running network diagnostics.

You can even try restarting the modem to resolve any network issues. Disable any VPN/proxy to make sure they don’t interfere with the network or the authentication process.

Antivirus and firewall settings

Make sure that MultiVersus is whitelisted and not blocked by your firewall or antivirus software. For the antivirus, you can do so by going to its settings. Here’s what you need to do for the Windows Firewall:

Head to Control Panel and select Windows Defender Firewall.

Click on Allow an app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall.

Check for MultiVersus on the list of apps and make sure it’s ticked.

Verify game files (PC only)

Corrupted game files can also be the cause of authentication errors on PC. You can check this in the following ways:

For Steam

Open your Steam Library.

Right-click on MultiVersus and select Properties.

Head to the Installed Files tab and click on Verify integrity of game files.

For Epic Games Store

Open your Epic Games Library.

Right-click on MultiVersus and select Manage.

Click on Verify Files.

That's all the potential ways to fix the authentication error in MultiVersus.