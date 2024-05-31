All Multiversus redeem codes for June 2024: Free Gleamium, emotes, more

Multiversus codes are a perfect way to grab yourself some free stickers, emotes, or even Gleamium with the click of just a few keys.

While the fighting game will reward you for constantly playing and taking part in battles (especially if you win), there’s an even easier way to get hold of some loot or save up some of the game’s premium currency – Multiversus codes.

These codes are relatively scarce, but will give you a variety of rewards to enjoy, and are extremely easy to redeem. So, with that in mind, are there any Multiversus redeem codes for June 2024? And how can you claim them in the game?

Article continues after ad

WB Games

Active Multiversus redeem codes for June 2024

Currently, as of May 31, 2024, there are two active Multiversus codes available to redeem:

GM43D-7Y7JH-HKP8G-3EJAO – 50 Gleamium, a Thanks! Sticker or a Matrix Code Banana Guard Variant

– 50 Gleamium, a Thanks! Sticker or a Matrix Code Banana Guard Variant EQPH9-ITLYH-Z5DJA-BQAMO – 50 Gleamium, a Thanks! Sticker or a Matrix Code Banana Guard Variant

Be sure to bookmark this article and return regularly, as we’ll be updating this as soon as new codes are revealed.

All expired Multiversus redeem codes

Multiversus codes expire fast, once the active rewards do expire, they’ll be moved here:

Article continues after ad

I9JJL-XGRBO-C8ADG-ZLAPL

CQ8XK-MXYGF-YNTCN-DMA4Q

9PCDL-7H6D6-SMJZR-DHPKH

JTEBO-TAGOS-T4CT3-S3EJG

How to redeem Multiversus codes

Warner Bros.

Thankfully, redeeming your codes in Multiversus isn’t too tricky, and doesn’t even force you to enter them in the game itself.

So, to redeem your Multiversus code, simply follow these steps:

Head to the official Multiversus website. Sign in or create a WB Games account. Link your preferred platform to your account. Copy and paste the code into the box and hit claim. Log into your game and reap the rewards.

Once your codes are in and your rewards are set, be sure to check out our tier list for the best Multiversus characters or our guide for how to get more Prestige points to grab even more famous faces in the fighting game.