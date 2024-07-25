Mortal Kombat 1’s Xbox patch causes major problems according to players

Some Mortal Kombat 1 players on Xbox say the July 23 update has caused crashing errors, buggy textures, and other major issues.

NetherRealm Studios issued a new patch for Mortal Kombat 1 on July 23, which notably added compatibility for DLC characters Takeda and Ferra.

While the update weighed approximately 12GB on PlayStation 5, Xbox users shared screenshots showing a 120GB download for the same set of changes.

Similar problems with Fortnite updates in the past had some users placing the blame on Microsoft’s backend. Others posited the update may have accidentally erased MK1 entirely, thus requiring that players redownload it.

The trouble didn’t stop there, as evidenced by a post making the rounds on the Mortal Kombat subreddit. The original poster claims they’ve faced a litany of errors since downloading Mortal Kombat 1’s July 23 patch on Xbox.

According to the Redditor, “Now the game is full of bugs, characters doing T-pose on the select screen [and in] tutorial mode, buggy textures in special moves. I can’t play online. Every time I find a match, the game simply crashes.”

In addition to confirming the small update size, PS5 users in the thread say they have not noticed any glaring issues.

A few Xbox owners echoed the OP’s statement, noting that they, too, keep encountering errors while playing Mortal Kombat 1.

One person says they’ve been unable to join online games for two days. “I’ve reinstalled the game and it still doesn’t work,” reads the comment in part.

“Online has been the only area majorly affected for me. Whenever I find a match it just seems to crash and won’t actually let me in,” states another user.

A different fan laments their inability to play as Takeda, the premium guest fighter who joined the roster on July 23.

However, the issue doesn’t seem universal, with many Xbox owners in the thread claiming the game isn’t broken for them at all.

For now, the source of the problems plaguing some Xbox users remains unknown. NetherRealm hasn’t addressed the glitches in question.