Mortal Kombat 1 hints at return of Variations for Tremor Kameo

Ed Boon’s recent Tremor Kameo tease seems to suggest Variations may return in Mortal Kombat 1 to some extent.

MKX and MK11 both featured Variations, alternate versions of each fighter that boasted unique attacks, weapons, and design schemes. It was an interesting way for players to specialize in distinctive playstyles for their favorite combatants.

In Mortal Kombat X, for example, Scorpion had a Ninjutsu Variation that utilized dual swords. A different alternate build focused on fire attacks, while the third let the character summon a Demonic Minion.

A similar feature didn’t launch with Mortal Kombat 1. However, a recent social media post from series co-creator Ed Boon indicates that Variations could return in some capacity.

Mortal Kombat 1 Tremor tease may hint at a Variations function

On his personal Twitter/X account, Ed Boon treated fans to a new look at the upcoming Tremor Kameo. He specifically highlighted the area around Tremor’s character image, which sits beneath the health bar.

The words “Aftershock” and “Metallic” appear in parentheses next to his name, suggesting players will get to switch between two different versions of the Kameo mid-match. Fans in the comments quickly inferred this as a hint that Variations for MK1’s Kameo fighters are in the works.

Content creator Ronin responded to the post saying, “Wow we’re gonna be keeping variations for Tremor?! That’s actually a pretty cool twist for a kameo in general.”

Others are hoping this means that Tremor’s Crystalline Variation from Mortal Kombat X might make an appearance in MK1. “We need that blue magic Crystalline,” reads one such reply. “Rock-solid idea! Crystalline variation coming too?” says another from the RealmKast.

Whatever NetherRealm has up its sleeve, Ed Boon won’t say. But the specifics should become clearer soon enough. Tremor is expected to launch alongside Omni-Man as the first Kombat Pack character and Kameo this coming November, presumably on November 6 based on an Xbox Store leak.