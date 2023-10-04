Mortal Kombat 1 players confused by impossible Mercy challenges

Mortal Kombat 1 players were recently confused when a Daily Quest challenged them to perform two Mercy finishers.

The newest Mortal Kombat entry features Daily and Weekly Quests, which challenge players to complete certain tasks for rewards like Koins and character skins.

A Daily Quest may task users with landing fifteen high attacks or completing five Kombat encounters in Invasions Mode. Meanwhile, the weekly challenges require a bit more work, such as nailing 100 ground attacks or dealing 10,000 damage points.

But no challenge has proven more difficult than a recent Daily Quest that featured an impossible mission. It asked players to perform two Mercies – but the problem is that this particular finishing move isn’t in the game.

Mortal Kombat 1 quest wanted players to execute Mercy finisher

While searching through the quest menu, Reddit user Supa_Link spotted an impossible Daily Quest – Perform two Mercies for 25 Seasonal Kredits.

As mentioned above, this finishing move doesn’t currently exist in the fighter. The menu has since been refreshed to include a completely different set of Daily requirements. However, the mere mention of a Mercy has some wondering if perhaps the maneuvers were developed and then removed prior to launch.

There are those who think this Mercy mishap combined with Mortal Kombat 1’s other issues proves it wasn’t ready for primetime. One person wrote, “So this, as well as that titan battle achievement? I’m enjoying this game, but nobody can convince me at this point that this game was suppose[d] to release this month, let alone this year lmao.”

“It’s evident the game was rushed out the doors. Simple stuff missing like tagging combos in practice mode is proof of that,” another user argued.

On the other hand, many seem happy since the error could mean Mercies will eventually return. The finisher first appeared in MK3, letting victors input a sequence that gave opponents a sliver of health and another fighting chance.

After sitting on the sidelines for several generations of MK games, Mercies returned in Mortal Kombat 11. Maybe this type of finisher will soon mount yet another glorious comeback.